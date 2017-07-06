True Renewal Oil by Twila True Beauty Restores Skin Ravaged by Summer Weather

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --Summer sun, wind, and water can take a toll on skin and hair, but Twila True Beauty, founded by Oglala Sioux Native American entrepreneur Twila True, provides a way to restore them: True Renewal Oil. This product is a multi-purpose, fast absorbing dry oil that contains 15 restorative and precious oils and extracts, which work on even sensitive skin and hair.



True Renewal Oil can be applied as an oil primer or moisturizer on the face, as a moisturizer for hands and body, and to restore lack-luster hair when applied to hair ends. It contains antioxidants and True Power Complex™ as well the following oils: apricot, argan, avocado, camellia, grapeseed, kukui nut, macadamia nut, bran, rosehip, starflower (borage), and sunflower seed. It also contains rice, rosemary extract, vitamin E and vitamin C. True Renewal Oil is available with a plum fragrance or fragrance-free.



Twila True was inspired to found Twila True Beauty by the wealth of cultural influences, bold colors, and precious native resources on the Oglala Sioux Pine Ridge Reservation, where she grew up. Her aim is to celebrate the beauty of the mind, heart, soul, and body. Her products are created with custom blends of natural oils and extracts native to her homeland—such as wild plum, berry, and wildflowers. Her nail lacquers reflect the rich and colorful culture of her Sioux tribe.



"We are a collective movement," says True, "walking towards the future by focusing on community responsibility, natural ingredients, and best-in-class products to establish new interpretations of what beauty means. We encompass purity from natural ingredients, wisdom from experience, reflection from our process of product testing, and foresight from our innovative product trends."



In addition to being the CEO and president of True Family Enterprises, Twila True Beauty's parent company, True founded Love Without Boundaries, a children's orphanage, and the True Sioux Hope Foundation, which provides critical aid and empowers tribe members to position themselves for success.



To find out more about Twila True Beauty, visit https://twilatruebeauty.com.



At Twila True Beauty, we are committed to providing quality products, custom-formulated to enhance your True beauty. From the collection of 5-free Lasting Shine Nail Lacquers to Bodycare products, our goal is to provide more than just beauty and skincare products to our customers. We strive to empower beauty enthusiasts everywhere to confidently take on the world and appreciate ingredients supplied by nature.



