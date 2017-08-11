True Sioux Hope Foundation to Hold 2nd Annual Gala

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2017 --The mission of True Sioux Hope Foundation is to provide critical aid and empower tribal members to act by positioning the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe to reach its full human potential. The Foundation will hold its second annual Gala on September 16, 2017, at 5 p.m. at the waterfront Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California.



The Gala is the signature fundraising event of True Sioux Hope to benefit the 35,000 members of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. On the reservation, ninety percent of the population is unemployed, infant mortality is the highest on this continent-300% higher than the U.S. national average., and the average life expectancy is just 47 years for men and 52 for women.



This year's event, A Cultural Experience, will feature Lakota Sioux dancers, drummers and singers, a Lakota Sioux artist marketplace, celebrity guests as well as live and silent auctions. All funds raised will go towards our on-going programs listed below:



- Infant care supplies

- A Children's Safe Home to reduce infant mortality

- Job training and employment

- University scholarships

- Emergency food boxes, firewood and other necessities

- Cultural programs



"At the Pine Ridge Reservation, people are living in third-world conditions, but our goal is to change that," explained Twila True, founder of True Sioux Hope and Gala Co-Chair. "Last year's inaugural Gala raised almost half a million dollars in support that was used to strengthen the spirit and improve the lives of tribal members. Our hope is that this year's event will further inspire sustainable and positive change so that the great Sioux Nation will thrive once again."



More information about the True Sioux Hope Gala is available at http://www.truesiouxhopegala.org.



About True Sioux Hope Foundation

True Sioux Hope Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization established in 2015 whose mission is to provide critical aid and empower tribal members to act, positioning this generation of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe to reach its full human potential.



Visit www.truesiouxhope.org to learn more.