True Sioux Hope Gala to Benefit Oglala Lakota Sioux on the Pine Ridge Reservation, One of the Country's Poorest Places

WHAT: The Second Annual True Sioux Hope Gala: A Cultural Experience to benefit the 35,000 members of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, one of the poorest place in the US.



WHERE: Paséa Hotel & Spa

21080 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, California 92648



WHEN: September 16, 2017 at 5 p.m.



WHO: The event is hosted by the True Sioux Hope Foundation. More than 350 guests are expected will enjoy performances by Lakota Sioux dancers, drummers and singers.



WHY: The fundraising event is intended to improve the living conditions and lives of the tribal members on the Pine Ridge Reservation, where the infant mortality is 300% higher than the U.S national average. The teenage suicide rate is 150% higher than the national average, and the average life expectancy is just 47 years for men and 52 for women. The funds raised at the Gala will directly impact the Reservation by funding infant care supplies, emergency food, job training and employment, college scholarships, a Children's Safe Home, and more. Last year gala raised almost half a million dollars and has garnered more than 400 million media impressions.



Interview Opportunities and Photo Ops:



- Tonantzin Carmelo, James and Kimberly VanderBeek



- Twila True, event Co-Chair and Founder of the True Sioux Hope Foundation and Donna Pick up, Co-Chair.



- Lakota Sioux dancers, drummers and singers



About True Sioux Hope Foundation

True Sioux Hope Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization established in 2015 whose mission is to provide critical aid and empower tribal members to act, positioning this generation of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe to reach its full human potential.



Visit http://www.truesiouxhope.org to learn more.



CONTACT:

Ombeline Armand

Ombeline@typelab.com

949-877-9153