TrueCraft Remodeling Company Turns Focus on Protecting Property Values Through Atlanta Home Construction Projects

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2012 --The era of luxurious, over-the-top home renovations and remodeling has halted. With the global economic downturn, big-bucks remodeling ventures that dramatically transformed homes into expensive living spaces are taking a backseat, giving way to the more dollar-conscious types of projects. Statistics show that activities in the home remodeling industry in the United States upped by 40% in 2011, with homeowners preferring basic remodeling over an elaborate makeover.



"With an unstable real estate market, we manage to find solutions that will help offset some decline in home value," says Jason Fritz of TrueCraft Remodeling. "Investing in your home should be done with ROI in mind, in addition to practicality."



TrueCraft Remodeling is a team of remodeling professionals in Atlanta, Georgia, that is geared toward completing projects both large and small. It is an Atlanta remodeling company that offers years of experience, helping homeowners with great, cost-effective remodeling ideas and designs for the right plan of action to complete a project within budget.



Fritz then expands on the Atlanta Construction services of TrueCraft Remodeling, ranging from handy man "fixer-ups" all the way to large scale commercial renovations. He outlines some key areas of the home that usually require attention such as basements, bathrooms, kitchen, and more. Not to mention, they also do commercial renovations.



Recognizing that it is imperative to go for as much savings as possible, the firm focuses on enhancing the property’s value in a way that makes it withstand the hard times.



Preventing the decline of home values, TrueCraft Remodeling professionals utilize the latest techniques and materials to use for any job. Moreover, the firm focuses on home construction in Atlanta using "eco-friendly" solutions that reduce their carbon foot print while advocating energy savings. As such, the Atlanta remodeling company utilizes all environment-friendly HVAC units to the latest roofing materials for upgrades that every home owner can benefit from.



So what does the future hold for the housing market? Investing into existing properties to make them more valuable than ever, is where the industry is headed. New home construction will rebound as times get better, but in today’s economy it’s crucial to work with a contractor who knows how to add value to your property. For these reasons, the experts at TrueCraft have stood the test of time.



For more information about TrueCraft Remodeling services, please visit http://www.atlantaremodelingnow.com/ for the latest company updates.