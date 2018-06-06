Trump Pardon Sought After White House Email Suggests Obama Disregarded Complaint of DOJ Misconduct by Federal Appeals Judge

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --It seems unlikely that President Barack Obama would ignore a personal letter emailed to him from prominent former federal appeals judge H. Lee Sarokin asking him to grant clemency to African-American technology executives (the "IRP6") because DOJ prosecutors and a federal judge engaged in misconduct to obtain an unconstitutional conviction. A former federal judge sending a letter to a sitting U.S. President on behalf of criminal defendants he hasn't met is unprecedented and is not something that happens every day. In fact, it's probably never happened in U.S. history which means Judge Sarokin wouldn't risk his reputation to expose the misconduct if he didn't have proof it occurred. Some of the many congressmen who have reviewed the credible evidence of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct told advocacy organization A Just Cause that Obama couldn't have possibly known, but the fact is, Special Assistant to President Obama and Associate Counsel Joshua Friedman confirmed in a November 11, 2015 email he received Sarokin's letter and forwarded the letter to the DOJ Pardon Attorney (See email at http://bit.ly/2LoQNxv).



The letter was addressed to President Obama, not the pardon attorney and it would be highly-unlikely Obama's own White House counsel didn't give him a very personal letter from a former federal appeals judge blowing the whistle on DOJ misconduct that resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of African-American technology executives. Furthermore, seven months later on July 5, 2016, Sarokin's letter and the wrongful imprisonment of the IRP6 was discussed in a July 5, 2016 Washington Post article titled "Judge who freed 'Hurricane' Carter now helping six imprisoned men, but only Obama can save them."



All U.S. presidents are aware of everything the Washington Post reports about them so it's relatively safe to assume that Obama got Sarokin's letter and was aware of the horrible injustice. The question is, however, why did Obama refuse to grant clemency when he was presented with evidence of innocence and confirmation from an independent federal appellate judge that DOJ and the courts engaged in misconduct and indicted and imprisoned businessmen for "failing to pay corporate debts?" Why did Obama proverbially spit in the face of a concerned federal judge who alerted him about DOJ misconduct that resulted in innocent men losing their freedom? Was Obama a crony who was trying to protect the reputation of the DOJ and career of Colorado U.S. Attorney John Walsh, an Obama appointee who engaged in misconduct to wrongly imprison these men? Walsh certainly was Obama's boy or Obama wouldn't have assigned him to be the chairman of the DOJ's Attorney General's Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC), co-chair of AGAC's White Collar Crime Subcommittee and co-chair of the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Fraud Working Group?



The families of these men, who all voted for Obama, feel he betrayed them and protected Walsh and the DOJ at the expense of justice and the freedom of their loved ones. Although all the IRP6 family members sent letters to Obama prior to leaving office, he only responded to Tiffany Stewart, the daughter of IRP executive Clinton Stewart but he did so months after he left office. In her letter, Tiffany explained to Obama how as a freshman in high school her heart was filled with so much joy and hope after his election and how proud she was to vote for him for a second term after she turned 18. Tiffany also discussed the injustice done to her Dad and how it has damaged her view of the U.S. justice system.



"I admire what you did for prisoners that were given harsh sentences for crimes they enacted. But, what about those who didn't do anything wrong and have evidence backing their innocence?" Tiffany wrote to Obama. "I didn't know judges and prosecutors could fabricate a case to make a person guilty before proven innocent," said Tiffany. "I never thought I'd see the day my father (a hard-working African-American man) would be sentenced for crimes he never committed," lamented Tiffany. "To see him in prison for trying to help our government has altered my view of the justice system," said Tiffany. "I now see police officers as criminals with badges, prosecutors as malefactors with degrees and judges as transgressing hierarchies," added Tiffany. "My vision was once clouded by the fantasy of the Justice System, but now it's clear, justice means corruption," Stewart told Obama.



Tiffany Stewart was hurt and disappointed that Obama showed no empathy and sympathy for her father's wrongful imprisonment and didn't even acknowledge him. "President Obama slapped me in the face in a backhanded kind of way by suggesting my father deserved to be in prison and that he should atone for his mistakes, so he can be a positive role model for me," says Tiffany Stewart. "The evidence shows he never committed a crime and a former federal judge sent a personal letter showing he was innocent and exposing government misconduct and he still didn't care!" adds Tiffany. "I'm sorry I ever voted for him," says Tiffany.



On November 1, 2017, four concerned members of Congress sent a letter (http://bit.ly/2HuvgTc) to the DOJ requesting answers about Judge Sarokin's allegations of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct that was part of a comprehensive dossier of facts and evidence complied by A Just Cause (http://bit.ly/2wBaCyJ) but the DOJ has yet to answer after 8 months.



"Many people think President Trump's harsh criticism of FBI and DOJ corruption is unfair but Tiffany Stewart and the children, wives, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters of the IRP6 will tell you Trump is telling the truth because they are living it right now and have done so for the past 10 years because Obama refused to do justice and hold his DOJ accountable," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "The DOJ may have hidden the letter from Obama because they are conflicted about clemency and too corrupt to do the right thing when they are implicated in misconduct," adds Banks. "This is why these families are personally seeking help from President Trump who is not required to consult with the DOJ on clemency decisions," adds Banks.



As the U.S. DC Circuit Court of Appeals said in case no. 08-1398 (CKK): "The President has the exclusive authority to make final decisions in clemency cases" and "is free to disregard [Office of the Pardon Attorney's] recommendation or to act without any involvement from the OPA whatsoever." According to the Congressional Research Service, the President can grant a pardon "to any individual he deems fit, irrespective whether an application has been filed with the Office of the Pardon Attorney," and at any time after the commission of an offense.



"Some may ask why Tiffany and I as Black Americans are seeking pardons from President Trump," says Kea Banks, Daughter of wrongly-imprisoned IRP executive David Banks. "Because he's our current President and Mr. Obama was obviously more concerned with protecting Mr. Walsh, the reputation of the DOJ and his legacy than about our fathers being wrongly-imprisoned," exclaims Kea Banks who will be attending law school this fall. "We know President Trump is telling the truth about corruption in our justice system because of the immense heartache it has caused and continues to cause in our lives. "Hopefully, President Trump will hear our cries for justice," concludes Kea Banks.



