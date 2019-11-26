Trust Point's Staff Participates in Training to Help Accommodate Clients with Dementia

La Crosse, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --In the United States alone, 5.7 million people have dementia. According to some reports, that number is projected to be 13.8 million by 2020.



In a recent article from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Alzheimer's disease—which accounts for 60-80 percent of dementia cases— can cause confusion when managing money and that can often be one of the first signs that something is wrong.



It is crucial that financial services companies recognize these signs and symptoms to better accommodate their clients with dementia.



Trust Point, a wealth management company based in La Crosse, WI, understands the rise in dementia cases, even some among their own clients, and they want to do their part in making sure their clients are safe and are not getting taken advantage of, especially when it comes to their finances. Most individuals with dementia are living alone. As their symptoms increase, so does the likelihood of social isolation and financial exploitation.



That's why they are working towards making sure that all their employees are well-versed in how to best work with clients who have dementia by attending training to become a dementia-friendly business.



While this doesn't mean the staff will be able to identify every person who has dementia or handle every situation, it does provide the opportunity to better understand how dementia impacts and changes their clients' and how they can better accommodate the client's needs, including knowing the resources available in the communities.



No different than most individuals, Trust Point's clients want to maintain their independence for as long as possible and the staff at Trust Point understands the importance of working with their clients, or even with their families and caregivers, to help them meet that goal. This is even more important for those suffering from dementia as they may feel more isolated and misunderstood and afraid of losing that independence because of their symptoms.



Financial service companies like Trust Point can accommodate clients with dementia by breaking up regular meetings into smaller sessions and providing verbal and written content prior to meetings—like sending meeting agendas and follow-up notes with action items. Trust Point also encourages clients to identify a trusted individual that can offer support and help coordinate appointments or even help in the decision-making process.



Until there is a treatment or cure for dementia, it is important that all businesses be trained to recognize and understand dementia symptoms and to help each employee guide and support clients suffering with dementia.



