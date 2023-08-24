Trust Rafool, LLC for Experienced Child Support Modification Representation in Miami

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2023 --If a parent is unable to meet their child support obligations due to a disability, long-term unemployment, or other factors, they can petition the court for a modification. In Florida, the court may consider a modification if the change in circumstances would reduce the support amount by at least 15 percent or $50 a month. Parents should be aware that an informal agreement does not relieve them of their legal obligation and any unpaid amounts can be enforced by the court.



On the other hand, a recipient parent may petition the court for an increased amount of child support if there are additional costs such as medical bills or educational expenses. The court may also consider a modification if a child has special needs or is displaying a special talent that requires additional nurturing.



At Rafool, LLC, their Miami family law attorneys are dedicated to providing robust representation to alert the court to all pertinent facts that favor their client's side of the argument. Their attorneys are fully prepared to fight for the outcome you and your children need. Their Miami family law lawyers can also help parents reach a settlement agreement and present it to the court to make the change official.



