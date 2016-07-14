Trusted Gastroenterologist Continues to Provide Top-Rated Health Services

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Dr. Peyton Berookim is considered by many to be one of the preeminent colonoscopy provider for Los Angeles residents in southern California. He has dedicated his life to the pursuit of mastering his discipline and has provided much in the way of pro-bono work to people who are need of his services. The colonoscopy Los Angeles' humanitarian services have gained him wide spread recognition and respect from colleagues and patients alike.



Dr. Berookim sights much of his success to his continued dedication to progressing the gastroenterological field. The colonoscopy in Los Angeles provider dedicates much of his efforts to rigorous research and applying his knowledge to advancing the field. He continues to add to the growing body of research in the gastroenterological field with his rigorous investigation and vows to push the science ever further.



The colonoscopy provider for Los Angeles residents boasts a very impressive resume that began with his medical training locally at UCLA. His extensive educational background has served as the foundation for his highly ranked medical practice. The doctor continues to push the bounds of the science to ever further heights and hopes to bring wellness to anyone who is in need of his medical services.



About Dr. Berookim

Dr Berookim is a perennial leader in the colonoscopy of Los Angeles industry. His tireless dedication to his craft has set him apart from other doctors as being a leader and a trailblazer in his filed. Dr. Berookim hopes to reach as many people who are suffering from colonoscopy related issues as possible. The doctor has been the recipient of many honorary awards celebrating his excellence in the colonoscopy filed as well as his humanitarian work.



To learn more about Dr. Berookim, please visit his website at colonoscopy-beverlyhills.com or call 310-271-1122.