Trusted LASIK Surgeons (TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to welcome Jeffrey Robin, M.D., who has joined the Trusted LASIK Surgeons Directory, a premier LASIK, refractive and cataract surgeon directory service. Trusted LASIK Surgeons' primary mission is to help consumers find the best LASIK and cataract surgeons—ones with proven expertise that patients can trust with confidence.



In Trusted LASIK Surgeons’ opinion, Dr. Robin’s outstanding professional achievements demonstrate proven expertise that put him among the top 1% of LASIK surgeons in the United States.



Jeffrey Robin, M.D. has over 29 years of refractive surgery experience, including LASIK and PRK. He also performs corneal transplants, cataract surgery and lens implants. He has performed over 57,000 laser vision correction surgeries. Dr. Robin has served as a principal or co-investigator for 11 FDA clinical trials related to vision and eyecare and serves on the faculty at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. In addition he has published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific articles, 10 book chapters and over 500 lectures and presentations at major ophthalmology meetings to his credit.



Dr. Robin, who practices at LASIKPlus, offers LASIK and refractive eye surgery to patients in Orlando and Jacksonville. He regularly performs laser eye surgery and other vision correction procedures on patients from all over Florida and surrounding areas as well as from Georgia.



He is also available to provide expert witness services, including case review and testimony.



"I am thrilled and honored to become a part of the Trusted Lasik Surgeons directory. It is especially poignant that Trusted LASIK Surgeon’s leader, Dr. James J Salz, was the surgeon who performed my own laser refractive surgery nearly 21 years ago!!"



“We are delighted to add Dr. Robin to our directory” said James J. Salz, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Trusted LASIK Surgeons. “He has been involved in the development of refractive surgery for his entire career and has notable contributions in advancing vision care include his services as a past president of the International Society of Refractive Surgeons.”



About Trusted LASIK Surgeons

Founded Dr. James J. Salz, one of the most respective eye surgeons in the world, Trusted LASIK Surgeons is the premier LASIK, refractive and cataract surgeon directory service. Trusted LASIK Surgeons screens each eye surgeon based on experience, patient care, and professional credentials. In general, the surgeons in our directory have participated in FDA clinical studies and have current or past academic appointments at medical schools at the top universities in the U.S. Nearly all surgeons found in our directory have published peer-reviewed research articles in eye journals and have lectured and served on panels at major ophthalmology meetings of their peers.



About LCA-Vision Inc./LasikPlus

LCA-Vision Inc., a leading provider of laser vision correction services, owns and operates 55 LasikPlus vision centers in the United States: 51 full-service LasikPlus fixed-site laser vision correction centers and four pre-and post-operative LasikPlus satellite centers.



