Trusted Speech Therapist Offers Transgender Voice Therapy for Los Angeles Residents

Transgender Speech Therapy is a group of speech therapy specialists founded by Cassi Alter, MA-CCC. Cassi Alter and her team have years of experience as Speech Language Pathologists. Having worked with patients in a variety of hospital, school, daycare and home environments, each speech therapist is extremely experienced and versatile. They offer transgender voice therapy for both men and women undergoing transition.



Transgender voice therapy is an important tool for men and women going through their transition. Many transgender individuals are uncomfortable with the way their voice sounds and they desire to feminize or masculinize their way of speaking so that their voices match their true gender identity. The team at Transgender Speech Therapy provides a specialized assessment for each of their patients, providing an individualized treatment plan for their speech journey.



The Transgender Speech Therapy specialists focus in both male and female transgender voice therapy. Many people believe that a trans person's hormone therapy will help to deepen or soften their voice, however this belief does not hold true for every individual. This kind of voice therapy is also a great alternative for those that do not wish to undergo hormone therapy. Whatever the situation, the team at Transgender Speech Therapy will formulate a specialized plan for each of their patients and his or her voice goals.



About Transgender Speech Therapy

Transgender Speech Therapy is a speech therapy service that provides transgender voice therapy for those in the greater Los Angeles area. Their customized treatment plans are a great tool for individuals that are going through transition.



For more information about their services, visit their website at tgvoicetherapy.com or call 323-954-0887. Their offices are headquartered at 117 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.