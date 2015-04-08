TrustedAgents Complies and Launches in-Depth Comparisons as Online Estate Agents Boom

London, Middlesex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --The online estate agents industry, where homeowners can sell their property for as little as a few hundred pounds, is seeing increased publicity and growth.



In fact, as noted by The Independent some predict "…Between 60% and 70% of all properties will be listed by online estate agents by 2020, wiping out over 7,000 high street estate agency offices across the UK…"



Of course, with this boom comes an increased number of online estate agents thanks to the relatively low setup costs. Although extra competition can be seen as positive for any industry, this can also lead to confusion for consumers.



As a result, London based compliant officer Andy Slater launched TrustedAgents.org.uk. Described as the most comprehensive comparison of all online estate agents, Slater looked at 14 key factors to help consumers make the right choice.



This includes factors such as price packages, independent feedback stats and service options.



The website is not-for-profit and in addition to providing the facts and figures on estate agents, TrustedAgents also conduct their own due diligence. The motivation for this site came from Slater's own outstanding experience with online estate agents and his belief that the archaic high-fees model needs to be disrupted.



TrustedAgents believe that increased use of the Internet for highly sensitive activities, such as Internet banking, has been a catalyst for the online estate agent boom. They believe that traditional shop-front estate agents will need to evolve or face a significant downturn in business.



"We may see traditional agents begin to release fixed fee options or dramatically lower their rate, either of which is great news for the consumer who when selling a property face many other significant costs", reports Slater, TrustedAgents co-founder.



For more information visit http://trustedagents.org.uk



Contact:

Andy Slater

andy@trustedagents.org.uk



About TrustedAgents

TrustedAgents is an in-depth comparison website of online estate agents in the UK. TrustedAgents is independent, impartial and not-for-profit.