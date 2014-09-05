TruWealth Releases Financial Planning Report Providing Timely Advice for IBM'ers

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Brian Raleigh, founder of TruWealth Strategies, announced today that his new report “The Seven Biggest Mistakes IBM’ers Make When Taking Their Pension” is available for download. The self help guide will provide a targeted plan to help recently retired, newly transitioned IBM employees make solid financial choices when reinvesting and diversifying their retirement funds.



This advice is much needed. TruWealth Strategies is a leading financial planning and wealth management firm that is particularly suited to help this demographic transition to the next stage. Brian Raleigh works closely with IBM employees, and is very familiar with the benefits package and pension plan. His report answers IBM-specific questions regarding various pension options, strategic investment plans, and proprietary products.



“IBM folks have issues that are unique to their experience,” Raleigh explained, “we help people like this every day not only with their funds but also with transitioning their lives.” His guide offers real-life case studies of current and former IBM’ers and provides solid financial advice for the transition.



For more information on financial planning for IBM’ers or to download your copy of the report, visit: http://www.ibmtransitionhelp.com



About Brian Raleigh

Brian Raleigh has been helping Cary, NC, investors rest easy since 2004, when he left his position as a top advisor at a Fortune 500 company to set up shop as an Investment Advisor Representative (IAR) at his own firm, Truwealth Strategies. As the son of industrial factory workers, Raleigh learned the value of hard work and fiscal responsibility at a young age. His austere upbringing led him into the financial services industry with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to help people grow and protect their savings. Today, Brian Raleigh is trendsetting his way across the financial services industry by helping retirees and soon-to-be retirees across the country.



About TruWealth Strategies

TruWealth Strategies is a leading financial planning and wealth management firm located in Cary, NC. Founded in 2004 by Brian Raleigh, TruWealth’s mission is to inform and develop relationships with individuals and families who are concerned about their financial future. The firm’s primary focus is to develop business by reaching out, nurturing and maintaining close, trusting relationships with each client.



Visit http://www.truwealth.us for more information.