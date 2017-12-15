Tsem Tulku Rinpoche Brings Ancient Dharma to Cyber Age

Petaling Jaya, Selangor -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --With a strong online presence, Kechara House has succeeded in bringing Dharma teachings to those who have limited access to authentic Tibetan Buddhist teachers and Dharma resources close to where they live. Kechara House aspires to spread the work of His Eminence Tsem Tulku Rinpoche – the 25th reincarnation from an authentic and unbroken lineage that includes some of the greatest names and personages associated with the growth of Tibetan Buddhism over the centuries.



Tsem Tulku Rinpoche has created awareness of the Dharma using his unconventional method of presenting ancient Buddhist teachings in ways relevant to the 21st century's global village. What is impressive is the ability of this teacher to distill the profound essence of the Buddha's timeless wisdom to fit as solutions and healing for most-day problems.



Since the dawn of Social Media, people from different cultures and geographic locations have used the Internet to connect, communicate, share ideas, and enhance their daily lives. Connections developed in the cyber world can translate into keys that help individuals cope with their lives in the physical world. And so, with the proliferation of digital Dharma, religious online communities have flourished on the Internet in the last decade, particularly in Buddhism.



The goal of Tsem Tulku Rinpoche's Kechara is to forge a global community of conscious minds, able and willing to address the challenges that plague the world, based on the ancient wisdom of the Buddhist sages. And, to disseminate this new mindfulness globally using creative and contemporary methods to reach the spiritual seeker. H.E. Tsem Rinpoche is well known in the monasteries and in countries where he taught, to be the epitome of compassion, which forms the basis for much of his non-religious charitable work. In Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, it is common to see groups of volunteers in red T-shirts emblazoned with the words 'Hunger Knows No Barriers' hitting the streets late at night carrying boxes of hot food, fresh water and fresh fruits. These are Kechara Soup Kitchen workers who deliver food to the homeless as a way to build a bond with them and then to render the necessary care when trust is built. This is just one manifestation of Tsem Tulku Rinpoche's conscious community that transcends religious lines.



Enhancing Dharma practices with a broad online teaching platform, and connecting practitioners via social media, H.E. Tsem Rinpoche expresses his vision of global tolerance with the rise of Cyber-Buddhism as a response to an increasingly needs of freedom of belief and expression, particularly among young practitioners, stimulated by a desire of spirituality and tolerance based on the teaching of ancient Dharma.



In a globalized world full of conflicts that affect also the Buddhist monastic community, H.E. Tsem Rinpoche is a lone conciliatory voice on highly charged and polarized issues that has plagued Tibetan Buddhism, such as the Shugden conflict which may have long become intractable but for the voice of this monk.



About Kechara

The Kechara Buddhist organisation was founded by H.E. Tsem Rinpoche, who makes the ancient wisdom of Buddha's authentic teachings, which are timeless and universally relevant, available to modern practitioners in Malaysia and the surrounding regions. Kechara has 13 different sub-organizations, from animal shelters and soup kitchens to a forest resort and film production company, all dedicated to peacefully promoting the tenets of Buddhism in new ways.