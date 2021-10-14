TSG Global CEO to Speak on the Intersection of Blockchain, Identity and Telephone Numbers at CFCA

Holbrook, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2021 --Noah Rafalko, CEO of TSG Global, Inc., will present a virtual webinar called "Demystifying the Intersection of Blockchain, Identity and Telephone Numbers" on Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to noon CDT. The free event is sponsored by the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA), the premier international association for fraud risk management, fraud prevention and profitability control.



Enterprise representatives who attend will learn how to get valid communications reliably and quickly through to consumers who opt in and how to protect their brand identity from telecommunications fraud and misuse.



"Consumers still suffer from unwanted calls and text messages while valid enterprise communications are blocked," Rafalko said. "While recent industry mandates such as STIR/SHAKEN and 10DLC messaging registration may help, they fall far short of what reputable enterprises need to resolve the identity issues that get in the way of sending reliable, validated communications to consumers who opt in."



A communications visionary for over 20 years, Noah Rafalko is founder and CEO of TSG Global, Inc., which provides voice, messaging and identity management services for SaaS companies and large enterprises. Rafalko has received two patents for the application of advanced blockchain network technologies for solving complex communications, security and privacy issues.



TSG Global unbundles the complex array of communications services to create a telecom strategy and portfolio of services based on the client's unique needs. TSG Global clients have first access to the patented blockchain identity solution TNID (Telephone Number ID) to securely store, share and attest business information linked to telephone numbers.