Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --When it comes to getting the word out about a business in a creative and imaginative way, few things generally offer the ongoing return as customer printed t-shirts, mugs and other assorted marketing materials. With companies in the United Arab Emirates harnessing these strategies more often, the need for a reliable service to meet these needs is a real one. Stepping up to answer the call is the new personalized print company TshirtFly. TshirtFly is happy to offer clients custom printed high quality t-shirts and a wide range of other printed clothing and accessory choices.



"We understand what our clients are looking for here in the United Arab Emirates and we're aiming to exceed their expectations with each and every sale," commented a spokesperson from the company. "We can print on a wide range of different products, all of which can help raise a company's profile with their customers old and new alike. We are looking forward to discussing any possibilities with potential clients."



The TshirtFly online store features, in addition to custom printed men's shirts, very popular product choices like: hoodies. tank tops; women's tops, kids clothes, caps; and even custom printed phone covers, iPad covers, throwback cushions, badges and much more. In total over a hundred products which can be printed on are featured.



Community designed art are also featured at the TshirtFly online store, giving clients the opportunity to have shirts or other material printed using exciting art work without having to have it commissioned themselves. Many are UAE related, while others are appropriate for different industries and activities. There's almost certainly a choice that's appropriate for nearly any company's needs.



Discount prices are available for bulk quantities of any of the TshirtFly printed products, with full details being available from the company.



Early feedback from clients has been positive across the board for TshirtFly, pointing to a great likelihood of fast expansion for the business.



M.C., from the United Arab Emirates, recently said in a five star review, "Our company decided to have t-shirts printed and it was wonderful to find a company like TshirtFly who we could count on from right here in the UAE. A friend recommended them and the entire process was quick and professional. The quality of the shirts was also a plus. We are looking forward to ordering again soon."



About TshirtFly

TshirtFly is located in the UAE.



For more information be sure to visit TshirtFly at www.tshirtfly.com.



