TTA's Fashion Design Students, Shrushti Mulage and Aparna Agrawal Get an Opportunity to Work on an Upcoming Sensational Movie 'Padmavati'

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Times and Trends Academy's (TTA) Fashion Design student, Shrushti Mulage, and Advance Garment Construction student, Aparna Agrawal, were overwhelmed with happiness when they were selected to work for a Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' as fashion design intern. Both were selected by the well-known Bollywood fashion designer, Chandrakant Sonawane, who recently worked on costumes in the hit movie, 'Bajirao Mastani.'



Chandrakant Sonawane is the chief mentor for fashion designing and fashion styling students at Times and Trends Academy. Co-incidentally, Chandrakant was Amit Agrawal's student earlier when he was pursuing his fashion designing.



Chandrakant who recently conducted a workshop for fashion design students at Times & Trends Academy, said, "When I was a student, my mentor was Amit sir. He was always there for me to show the right direction, and I really worked hard and gave my 100%. Everyone needs a direction, especially students because they are young and proper guidance can work wonders for their careers. The same was true for me. Now, I am the chief mentor at Times & Trends Academy, and I am looking forward to not only guide these young students, but also give them opportunities to work on my projects. I am sure they will love it."



Chandrakant's workshop was a hit amongst students as he gave details about his inspiring story, and then discussed fashion design in details. He also showcased few of his brilliant illustrations and designs to students. Students were overwhelmed by interacting with him.



Amit Agrawal, Founder and Chairman, Times and Trends Academy, has mentored Chandrakant during his early career as a fashion design student. On this Shrushti's remarkable feat, Mr. Amit said, "Shrushti and Aparna are creative students with the out-of-the-box thinking. We are really proud that they have got a grand opportunity to prove their mettle. At TTA, we will continue to provide such platforms to students where their creativity will take them to places. We are thankful to Chandrakant for investing his precious time in mentoring students, and offering them terrific career opportunities, as working in the film industry is a dream for many of the fashion aspirants."



Shrushti is a third-year fashion designing student at Times and Trends Academy, Deccan – Pune. Shrushti's father runs a tailoring shop, and having grown up watching her father's art with scissors and needles on garments, Shrushti was inspired to take up fashion designing. Aparna is an advance garment construction student who follows fashion celebrities very closely, and takes inspiration from them.



Pooja Sawant, HOD – Fashion Design Department at TTA, said, "Both of them are hard-working students here at TTA. They pour their heart into everything that they do. Their approach to things is very creative. And this creativity, and hard work that they have put in making the portfolios and at their work, helped them to get this brilliant opportunity."



Aparna commented, "I always wanted to be a costume designer. And this dream has come true because TTA could provide such an amazing platform to me. I thank Pooja Ma'am, Amit Sir, Chandrakant Sir, and everyone at TTA for providing me an amazing opportunity and mentoring me so well that I could achieve my goals. This is just the start, and I want to do so much more as a costume designer."



Shrushti whose happiness knew no bounds after being selected for the project said, "I am really glad to get this opportunity. Padmavati is a huge movie-in-making, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production is a grand name in the industry to be associated with. I am looking forward to learning, and gain different perspectives from this project."



