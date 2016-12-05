Tubs & More Launches 'Live' Bathtub Tryout Experience

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Tubs & More is not your ordinary showroom. With over 30 years in the bathroom supply business, Tubs & More offers an eye-popping range of bathtubs, showers, lighted mirrors, faucets, drains, vanities and virtually any bathroom accessory. Visitors can try out a real life experience in any of the functioning whirlpools / Air tubs. Going for a bath upgrade couldn't get any better.



"Everything about this experience exceeded my wildest expectations. From the showroom full of beautiful things to the superior knowledge of products and an uncanny ability to understand and exceed my needs, everything about Tubs and More put me at ease with the decisions made and the money spent," said Tracey Brown, a customer.



Doug and Jayne Johnson love to show visitors around their beautiful 5000 ft showroom boasting freestanding bathtubs in many shapes and sizes, whirlpool bathtubs, claw foot tubs and walk in tubs never mincing their opinion on what's best suited for any style or budget. Their website is user-friendly and complements the remodeled showroom equipped with whirlpools, air tubs, and 'massaging multi-jet' shower systems and waterfalls.



Upgrading the bath to a luxurious style need not break the budget, and this is where Tubs & More offers its time-honed act. Customers can choose from an incredible range of products: Fleurco, Acryline, Jason, Victoria Albert, Neptune, Jetta, Mansfield, Hydro-Systems and more. For the high-end customer, there is Sigma and Santec faucet lines. Huntington Brass and Isenberg faucets for the more conservative. Being the EXCLUSIVE distributor for ARTOS in Florida Makes these contemporary faucets easy to sell at a terrific price beating out any internet companies. Other products to check out are the incredible TOTO toilets and working NEOREST 700 H. For the discerning, the showroom is an exclusive internet dealer for FLEURCO's shower doors and freestanding tubs. They are the best value in the industry with over 20 styles of tubs.



Tubs & More has earned the trust of builders and designers in South Florida since 1986 and sells most products at builder cost. The team comprises Doug, who is from Beachwood, New Jersey, and ran Tubs & More from home for fifteen years before launching a full-scale business at Sunrise, Florida, near Weston. Doug is also a dedicated member of the Construction Association of South Florida. For over thirty years, he has participated in the building industry, and is active with The Business Club of Weston. Jayne, a Brooklyn native, manages the office and showroom. They are assisted by Trevor, Rodney, Jan and Katie, and Maui the mascot, who are known for their terrific customer service. When our truck pulls up you'll see Johnny at the wheel, give him a wave!



So if you are shopping for that perfect bathtub, now is the time to come to our showroom and try it before you buy it with our fully functional showroom. We dare you to experience our delightful bathtubs in your bathing suit today! We promise you'll tell all of your friends about us! Our motto is If we don't service our clients, someone else will! Open six days a week and evenings by appointment makes Tubs and More your favorite one stop shop for all your bathroom and kitchen needs.