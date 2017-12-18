Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Andrew Harvey doesn't straddle two worlds. He lives fully in both, and he has for the past 50 years. As a child, growing up in the 1960s, Harvey was a product of two vastly different cultures.



His childhood memoir, Tucker & Me: Growing Up a Part-Time Southern Boy, is filled with humor, sadness, and harrowing incidents. It reflects all the emotions one experiences growing up.



Harvey lived primarily with a single mom who lived in Los Angeles and, summers, he lived with his father in a small-town suburb of Atlanta, Georgia known as Tucker. Traveling in the summers to the alternate universe in Tucker, the author experienced a roller coaster ride of two completely different lifestyles.



As an adult, Harvey is grateful for his unique upbringing. He believes his childhood experiences provide him with a broader perspective than many people enjoy, "I find myself to be equally at home at a Hollywood event or a Southern backyard barbeque. We all like to assign labels to ourselves and to others such as conservative/liberal, rich/poor, or white collar/working class. The truth is that all of us have far more in common than we know."



He cites his friendship with someone called "Dale" in his memoir as an example of how we all have more commonalities than differences. "It is interesting to note that 'Dale' and I have wildly different life philosophies and outlooks. We don't vote the same way, and our lifestyles are vastly different. But he was the first person I called when I returned to my old hometown recently to promote my book. We value our friendship, because we share so much. We can see the world through each other's eyes, because we make the effort to understand one another."



Geography aside, Harvey has found, we all want the same basic things: love, security, and hope. He's believes his memoir illustrates that all human beings have flaws. Yet we can forgive one another, as difficult as that may be. "It takes so much energy to be angry at each other, whether we're talking about family members or our fellow American citizens. We can't afford to keep that up, and there's no need for it. We can come together. We can transcend our differences. My childhood is proof of that."



"Readers can feel and taste the magical moments. You feel like you're sitting by the fireplace with Uncle Andy, sipping coffee and listening to his fanciful yarns." - J. Bennett Easterling, author of award-winning "Of God, Rattlesnakes, and Okra"



About Dr. Andrew Harvey

Dr. Andrew Harvey is an award-winning college educator with experience, ranging from community college to university doctoral level. He holds an educational doctorate in the field of organizational leadership from Pepperdine University and bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from California State University at Los Angeles. He served in law enforcement for 25 years, retiring as a captain.



Tucker & Me: Growing Up a Part-Time Southern Boy by Andrew J. Harvey.



MSI Press

ISBN 978-1942891857

$19.95

www.thecalltolead.com