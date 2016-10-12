TUFF CHUCK Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --The creators of a new energy drink hope that their product will change the way we approach this kind of beverage. TUFF CHUCK - the coolest energy drink ever, according to its inventors - is a dynamic energy shot which provides a healthy alternative to its caffeine and sugar-heavy competitors.



This is how TUFF CHUCK sets itself apart. Many of the energy drinks currently available on the market are high in sugar and, therefore, in calories. TUFF CHUCK contains no sugar, so the drink is calorie-free as well. In addition, the lack of sugar helps to protect users from the dreaded sugar crash which is so common after consuming energy drinks.



To deliver high amounts of energy in such a small package, TUFF CHUCK uses a unique blend of caffeine and vitamins B3, B6 and B12. The bottle is small enough to fit in a purse or pocket and contains as much caffeine as a standard cup of coffee. Vitamin B3 aids the body in releasing energy from the foods we eat and helps to keep the skin and nervous system healthy; Vitamin B6 is necessary for proper metabolic functioning and contributes to adrenal processes, while Vitamin B12 is crucial in maintaining healthy nerve cells.



The product is manufactured in the United States, but can be shipped worldwide. For customers in the U.S., shipping is free for a package of 12 (valued at $30). Customers in Canada will have to pay $10 in shipping, and customers elsewhere in the world will incur a $20 shipping charge.



To achieve its goals, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise the necessary funds for finalizing the last details and bringing the product to market. The Indiegogo campaign for TUFF CHUCK has a funding goal of $7,000 but this goal is flexible, so TUFF CHUCK will receive the funds regardless of whether or not it hits its target. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $6,500 in contributions with two months remaining on the campaign.



The money will go towards finalizing the design, packaging and logistics so that the product will be ready to ship out to customers. TUFF CHUCK aims to begin shipping out orders in December 2016. Backers of the campaign will automatically receive a case of TUFF CHUCK as a thank you for donations of $30 or more. They'll also receive a variety of other rewards, including t-shirts, stickers and wristbands. After the conclusion of the campaign, the product will be available for purchase on Amazon.