Tulsa Woman in Critical Condition Following Pedestrian Accident

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --She was hit by a vehicle and is in critical condition. The accident occurred just before 10 pm on Interstate 44 westbound at Riverside Drive in Tulsa.



Pedestrian Accidents in Tulsa



Pedestrian accidents are one of the deadliest types of car accidents. Pedestrians do not have any protection from vehicles, and the sheer size difference between a person and the average car makes these accidents very severe and often fatal. In fact, per trip, a pedestrian is 1.5 times more likely to be killed in a car crash compared to the passengers in a vehicle. When these accidents occur at higher speeds, the likelihood of death is even higher.



In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there was one pedestrian killed in a traffic accident every 88 minutes. Another 137,000 people we treated with crash-related injuries.



Common Reasons Pedestrian Accidents Occur

In many cases, pedestrian accidents are the driver's fault. The most common reason these types of crashes occur is due to driver inattention. These accidents may also happen due to:



Speeding or traveling too fast for the road conditions

Intoxicated driving

Failing to follow traffic control devices like lights or signs

Not adequately checking that the intersection is clear in a left-hand turn



Backing up also triggers a huge number of these types of accidents as well. Drivers need to ensure that they check around their entire vehicle for walkers or runners before they back up out of driveways and parking spots.



Fault and Pedestrian Accidents

Most pedestrian accidents are the driver's fault because pedestrians in Tulsa almost always have the right of way when crossing through traffic.



Pedestrians can still bring a legal case if they were partially at fault for the accident. That means that if they walked outside the crosswalk or failed to follow traffic signs, they can still often get monetary damages for their injuries.



Oklahoma is a contributory negligence state. That means that you can still collect damages for your injuries if you contributed to the cause of the accident. However, your contribution must not be as significant as the driver involved in the crash.



