TuneFab Apple Music Converter (Windows) Now Supports the Latest iTunes V12.7 and Has Optimized for Deutsch and Spanish

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --TuneFab Software Inc., a leading software company, which is specialized in providing professional services for users to deal with their digital contents such as format conversion, audio/video recording, etc. In the late 2017 and early 2018, the leading program of TuneFab, Apple Music Converter, has achieved a successful jump on both its Windows and Mac version.



Highlights of the Updated TuneFab Apple Music Converter (Windows)

* Deutsch and Spanish has been added to TuneFab Apple Music Converter;

* The error occurred in switching display language has been fixed;

* Fully compatible with the latest iTunes V12.7.



Only 1 year, TuneFab Apple Music Converter has gained good reputation on helping users get rid of the limitations resulted from certain audio formats, and provides users with the solution to convert these format such as Apple Music's AAC, iTunes M4P, Audible AA/AAX audiobooks , and iTunes M4B audiobooks to some common formats such as MP3, M4A, AC3, etc. Having formed a large customer groups, TuneFab Apple Music Converter is still keeping its path forward, aiming at providing more users who need it with its simple but useful services. And that's why it launched Deutsch and Spanish as the supported language of TuneFab Apple Music Converter recently.



Besides, to keep pace with the latest demand, TuneFab Apple Music Converter has also updated for being compatible with the iTunes V12.7, and fixed the error that will occur while operating the program, in order to improve the performance of the Apple Music Converter and enhance users' using experience.



Features of TuneFab Apple Music Converter (Windows)



* Convert Apple/iTunes Music files, and Audible/iTunes audiobooks to plain MP3/M4A/AC3/AIFF/FLAC/M4R/AU/MKA;



* Preserve chapter information of audiobooks when convert them to MP3/M4A format;



* Connect with iTunes Library automatically to load the playlists for choosing conveniently;



* Enjoy the up-to-16X-faster conversion speed and get output files with lossless sound quality.



"We target at bringing free to digital life, and never stop our steps at one progress but always keep on improving and breaking the obstacles, to provide better services to our customers. TuneFab Apple Music Converter has been the greatest success, but we are still trying to improve it." Said John Smith, the founder of TuneFab Software Inc., indicating that TuneFab has great potential in strengthening its services and programs.



"Thanks TuneFab's AMC and I am able to manage my digital contents freely, especially Apple Muisc and iTunes audiobooks. This Apple Music Converter is easy-to-use and multifunctional. If my friends need a audio format conversion tool, I would strongly recommend TuneFab Apple Music Converter to them." Emily White, one of our customers said.



About TuneFab Software Inc.

Since the company was established, TuneFab Software Inc. has gained great credibility and good reputation for good services and its professional programs. Apple Music Converter, iTunes M4V Converter, DVD Ripper, Screen Recorder, and Spotify Music Converter are 5 main programs developed by TuneFab. TuneFab always hold the concept that "Bring free to digital life" and has become one of the leading companies in dealing with the digital contents.



