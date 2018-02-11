TuneFab Spotify Music Converter: A New-Released Reliable Backup for Spotify Premium Plan

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2018 --TuneFab Software Inc., one of the leading companies, providing professional services and programs to deal with digital contents' conversion, has released a new program recently. TuneFab Spotify Music Converter provides a platform for downloading songs from Spotify to listen offline.



Go Through the Requirements of Spotify Premium's Download Function



Spotify Premium plan allows users to download Spotify songs for listening offline freely. However, there is a maximum of 3,333 songs that each device could download. Additionally, users can only authorize their Spotify account, which has subscribed to the premium plan, on up to 3 different devices.



Although Spotify Premium allows users to download songs for offline listening, most users do not satisfy the requirements above. And that's how TuneFab Spotify Music Converter, working as the backup for Spotify Premium, can benefit them.



Check The Features of TuneFab Spotify Music Converter

* Download music from Spotify for offline listening

* Preserve songs information of Spotify songs, including ID3 tags and metadata

* Simple interface, easy steps but professional outcomes

* Available on both Windows and Mac



The leader of TuneFab, John Smith said, "as the largest music streaming service in the world, the number of Spotify users are keeping increasing. We have investigated that lots of Spotify users still feel unsatisfied with Spotify's requirements and hope to enjoy more Spotify songs freely. That's why we launch this converter."



Although TuneFab Spotify Music Converter has just released for few weeks, we have gained lots of customers who are pretty satisfied with this program. "I was searching for the Spotify Music Converter for a long time. When I happened to use TuneFab Spotify Music Converter, I knew it was for me. It helps me not only download the Spotify music but also save them as my favorite format, FLAC. Excellent!" said Barton Williams, one of our customers.



TuneFab Spotify Music Converter offers a free trial version for new users.



About TuneFab Software Inc.

TuneFab Software Inc. is the provider of digital conversion programs such as Apple Music Converter, iTunes M4V Converter, DVD Ripper, Screen Recorder, and Spotify Music Converter. "Bring free to digital life" is the concept held by the company and all our staff. We are striking for providing better services to our customers, to help them have a better enjoyment of their digital life.



