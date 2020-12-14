Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2020 --TunesBank Software is a technology company specializing in the development and production of multimedia conversion software. Its purpose is to provide people with leading streaming music solutions so that users can enjoy a more free digital life. TunesBank's specialty products have been widely welcomed: Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter can convert music to MP3, FLAC, WAV, AAC, M4A, etc., so that people can enjoy music on any devices.



TunesBank Apple Music Converter is a all-in-one music conversion software, users can not only convert Apple Music to MP3, M4A, FLAC, AAC, AC3, AIFF or AU format for offline listening, but also can convert Audible audiobooks, iTunes audiobooks and iTunes M4P songs easily. All converted songs will be saved as local files on the Windows or Mac computer. Once done, users can easily enjoy Apple Music pm Apple Watch, Kindle Fire, MP3 players, iPod nano, iPod shuffle, Xbox, Zune, PS4/PS3/PSP, Sony Walkman, Android phones or tablets.



Combining advanced recording technology, TunesBank Apple Music Converter can convert Apple Music songs to MP3 at lightning speed.The conversion speed of the app of Mac version can up to 5X faster speed. In addition, the batch conversion feature plays an important role when they want to download a large number of Apple Music files, users can save a lot of time to complete other tasks.



In terms of output format, TunesBank Apple Music Converter covers 7 common output formats, namely MP3, M4A, AAC, FLAC, AC3, AU and AIFF. The good news is that all ID3 tags and metadata information, such as title, artist, genre, track number, etc., will be saved in the output music file. The so-called lossless conversion means that after TunesBank Apple Music Converter converts Apple music songs to MP3 or other format, the output file will keep the original quality, channel, bit rate and sample rate. Of course, users are allowed to customize the output parameters.



With Apple Music subscription account, users can access more than 70 million songs, a series of playlists, and radio and music recommendations. But when the subscription ends, users can't stream any tracks in Apple Music. What's worse, all downloaded songs became inaccessible. No one cannot keep Apple Music forever unless convert them to plain MP3 format.



"Apple Music is a mainstream music streaming service, we all like it. But we can't listen to Apple Music songs on any unauthorized device, to solve this problem, so TunesBank Apple Musuc Converter came into being." TunesBank's technical developer-Robert·Rhine said. "We want to create a product that allows users to enjoy Apple Music songs more freely. Someone can listen to Apple Music on any device without limitation. Even if the subscription ends, the songs will not be deleted."



When TunesBank Apple Music Converter starts, it can automatically load Apple Music songs, albums and playlists from iTunes or Apple Music Library. In addition to converting iTunes M4P songs, it can also be used to convert iTunes M4B & Audible AA/AAX audiobooks to MP3, M4A and other formats. Only require a one-time payment, users can enjoy lifetime free upgrades and lifetime free technical support. TunesBank Apple Music Converter works perfectly on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32-bit & 64-bit) and Mac OS X 10.11 or higher. Users can purchase the software from TunesBank's official website, starting at $39.95.



TunesBank Apple Music Converter offers a free trial version for new users(direct downloads):



For Windows: https://www.tunesbank.com/downloads/apple-music-converter.exe



For Mac: https://www.tunesbank.com/downloads/apple-music-converter.pkg



About TunesBank Software Inc.

TuneFab Software Inc. focuses on the research and development of multimedia conversion software, and is currently involved in Apple Music, Spotify Music, iTunes songs, and audiobooks. With professional technology and simple user interface, TunesBank Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter are well received and have attracted a large number of users all over the world.



Visit TunesBank official website by clicking here .