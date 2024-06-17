TunesBank Launches One-Stop Video Downloader - iMovieTool: Download Streaming Videos to Watch Anywhere

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2024 --Are you an avid movie lover looking for a way to enjoy streaming movies across all devices without restrictions? TunesBank has released a one-stop video downloader for video on-demand platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, Hulu and YouTube. Supported popular OTT services, the iMovieTool All-in-One video downloader caters to diverse users. TunesBank iMovieTool is a revolutionary tool, well designed to overcome all official restrictions or limits and download streaming movies, TV shows and original videos to computer in MP4 or MKV format for offline viewing. With this powerful video downloader tool, users can get around of all download limits, save streaming video content locally, and enjoy flexible offline playback on any device or player without network.



Why Should You Choose TunesBank iMovieTool?



#1. An all-encompassing solution for OTT streaming services

TunesBank iMovieTool consolidates 7 VIP video streaming services platform into a single software. The integrated web player on the program doesn't require you to install any other extra app or program. Simply sign in with your streaming service account on the program, you can use it to effortless download videos from Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and YouTube.



TunesBank Amazon Video Downloader is your one-stop solution in download movies, TV shows, original content, purchased and rental videos on Amazon Prime in stunning 1080p quality with perfect original sound.



TunesBank Hulu Video Downloader enables you to download unlimited movies and TV shows from Hulu US, Hulu JP and Hulu JP Store to MP4/MKV with full HD 1080p.



TunesBank Disney+ Video Downloader makes it easy to download any movie and show from the Walt Disney Studios, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Studios.



TunesBank HBO Max Video Downloader is your best option to download movies and TV shows from HBO Maxin 720p even with ad-supported subscription.



TunesBank Apple TV+ Downloader has the ability to download TV shows, movies from Apple TV Plus to Windows/Mac without the Apple TV+ App.



Netflix Video Downloader lets you download high-quality movies, TV shows, anime, and documentaries from Netflix to Mac or PC and save them as MPV or MKV files in 720p/1080p resolution.



YouTube Video Downloader empowers you to download high-quality movies, dramas, and music videos from YouTube to computer without a Premium account.



#2. Enjoy Ad-free Experience, High-Quality and Efficient Video Downloads

Ad-free streaming in only free for Premium subscribers. If you want to get rid of while watching movies and episodes online, TunesBank iMovieTool Downloader is the best solution. It is the best ad-blocker to help you remove ads from YouTube, Hulu, and HBO Max without upgrading to Premium tier. In addition, it retains the highest-resolution video quality of Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, HBO and Hulu Videos, up to 720p or 1080p. With a 50X high-speed download rate, TunesBank only needs 20 minutes to download a 2-hour movie. And the batch download feature can process multiple video items simultaneously!



#3. Optional Popular Formats and Multilingual Subtitle and Audio Track

As a One-Stop Video Downloader for all video platforms, TunesBank iMovieTool empowers you to download unlimited movies, TV shows and original titles to local computer in popular video formats like MP4 and MKV. The downloaded videos can be playable on more devices and players without restrictions, such as smartphone, tablet, smart TVs, game consoles, MP4 player, etc. It brings users more freedom and pleasure in streaming videos. Multilingual capability is yet another highlight ever. This flexible video downloader allows you to pre-select the language of audio and subtitles you want to download in the "Settings" or "Advanced Settings" window. Therefore, you can enjoy foreign movies in their original version or in your preferred language.



# 4 Allows Users to Customizable Output Settings for Better Experience

TunesBank iMovieTool is to provide anyone with flexible settings to create satisfactory output parameters, from video format, video quality, output folder, download speed, to user interface languages, etc.



Video Format: MP4, MKV

Video Quality: Low, Middle, High

Video Codec: H264, H265

Audio Tracks: Audio description, 5.1 surround sound

Audio Language: English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, or Chinese.

Subtitle Language: English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, or Chinese.

3 Types of Subtitles Download Options: Soft subtitles, External subtitles, Hard subtitles

Interface Languages: Soft subtitles, External subtitles, Hard subtitles



As one of the best video downloader for Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. The iMovieTool All-in-One Video Downloader offers a free trial version for new users.



>>Download for free here: Windows / Mac



How to Download Streaming Videos to Computer With TunesBank iMovieTool?



Step 1. First, go to TunesBank official website, download and install the video downloader tool on your computer.



Step 2. After installation, start the program, choose a streaming platform and log in to your account.



Step 3. In the search bar, search for the movie or TV series you want by entering title or pasting the URL.



Step 4. Access the output settings by clicking "Gear" icon at the upper-right corner. TunesBank allows users the customize the video format, video quality, video codec, audio track, and subtitle language and more at will.



Step 5. Hit on the "Download" icon to start download movie or show locally. After that, you can find the downloaded videos in "History" section.



Visit full user guide by clicking here.



Compatibility and Price



TunesBank iMovieTool works perfectly on both Windows and macOS. Currently, it is compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 (32 bit & 64 bit), Mac OS X 10.11 and above. TunesBank iMovieTool offers three subscription types: free trial, annual plan, and one-time purchase.



? 30-Days Free Trial: New users can download the first six minute of each streaming video.

? 1-Year Subscription: US$99.95 for 1 device

? Single Lifetime Plan: US$189.95 for 1 device



The paid users can enjoy unlimited downloads on 7 video platforms, and obtain free technical support and lifetime updates.



About TunesBank

Founded in 2008, TunesBank Inc is a leading multimedia supplier, specializing in music converters and videos downloaders. It brings users a perfect offline playback experience with streaming platforms. As of press time, its products have attracted more than 5 million users worldwide and has received high praise on media websites, as well as good user feedback. In the future, the TunesBank team will continue to develop more high-quality products to enhance user experience.



