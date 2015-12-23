Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --To celebrate the holy holiday season while expressing gratitude to customers' continuous support through the past year, TunesKit studio, the world-leading DRM removal solution provider officially started their 2015 Christmas big sales with up to 50% discount on the highly voted DRM media converter products to customers worldwide.



This Christmas special promotion from TunesKit is time limited and will expire on January 15th, 2016, which allows customers to get all TunesKit featured DRM removal tools, including the best selling iTunes DRM Media Converter, the newly launched DRM iBook Copy for Mac, the popular DRM Audiobook Converter, and the best valued DRM Media Converter bundles with big discounts from 25% to 50% off through the whole special season till the upcoming New Year.



For more details about TunesKit 2015 Xmas sales, please visit the official promotion page from:

http://www.tuneskit.com/2015-xmas-sales.html



Among all the TunesKit DRM media converters that are on sale this Christmas, TunesKit iBook Copy for Mac is a brand new member of this big DRM removal family firstly unveiled in this Xmas promotion. It's specially developed to remove DRM from any iBook ePub file purchased from iBook (or iTunes) store so that eBook readers are able to read iBooks on any popular eReader instead of being restricted by Apple's devices only. For those who want to enjoy iTunes movies, TV shows or music videos on non-Apple devices, the bestseller TunesKit DRM Media Converter for Mac/Windows would be the best choice to easily unlock DRM from iTunes M4V and convert the protected videos to DRM-free MP4 with lossless quality.Another featured DRM remover available in the Christmas 2015 special deal is TunesKit DRM Audiobook Converter that is dedicated to bypass DRM lock from protected iTunes or Audible audiobooks by converting the DRM-ed AA, AAX, M4A, M4B audio books to MP3, AAC, WAV, M4A, and FLAC with high quality at 30x super fast speed.



Besides, TunesKit also provides two valued DRM media converter bundles, including the DRM M4V+Audiobook Converter Bundle (Mac/Windows) and DRM iBook+M4V+Audiobook Converter Bundle (Mac) for users who have the need to remove DRM from iTunes videos, DRM-protected audiobooks as well as iBooks at the same time.



Currently all of TunesKit DRM media converters are working perfectly with the latest iTunes on Mac OS X EI Capitain 10.11 and Windows 10 as well.



We list the specific discounted prices for all TunesKit DRM removal software on sale for the 2015 Xmas specials as below for your reference:



TunesKit DRM iBook Copy for Mac 40% Off $14.95 (Original $24.95)

TunesKit DRM M4V Converter (Mac/Windows)25% Off $34.95 (Original $44.95)

TunesKit DRM Audiobook Converter (Mac/Windows)30% Off$24.95 (Original $34.95)

TunesKitDRM M4V+Audiobook Converter Bundle (Mac/Windows)30% Off$39.95 (Original $54.95)

TunesKit iBook+M4V+Audiobook Converter Bundle for Mac 50% Off$49.95(Original $104.85)



About TunesKit Studio

TunesKitis a professional multimedia software developer dedicated to providing the best DRM removal solutions and services, including iBook Copy for Mac, iTunes DRM Video Converter, and DRM Audiobook Converter for Mac and Windows platforms to customers throughout the world based on the personal use only. As a reliable DRM removal solution provider, TunesKit also offers free and prompt online support for all users. Currently TunesKit already have millions of active users who are speaking highly of their DRM removal products.



Official website: http://www.tuneskit.com

Contact email: support@tuneskit.com

Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/TunesKit