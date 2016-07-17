Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2016 --As the industry-leading DRM removal solutions provider, TunesKit studio recently released a major update of its featured iTunes DRM Media Converter for Mac to v.3.0.1 with more impressive features introduced, including more output media formats, preset profiles of popular devices, re-designed new user interface, etc. Now with the newest version of TunesKit M4V Converter for Mac, users can easily remove DRM lock from iTunes rented and purchased videos while converting the encrypted M4V files to DRM-free MP4, M4V, MOV, AVI, FLV, MPG, and other common video and even audio formats with lossless quality.



It differs from the previous versions that can only convert DRM-ed iTunes movies to lossless DRM-free MP4, the latest release of TunesKit DRM M4V Converter for Mac v.3.0.1 adds full support to more popular output media formats, such as MP4, M4V, MOV, AVI, MKV, MPG, 3GP, FLV, SWF videos, as well as common audios, like MP3, AAC, M4A, etc. It still supports 1080P full HD iTunes movies conversion while keeping the original video quality, AC3 5.1 surround audio, closed captions for lossless MP4 and M4V output. Besides, it allows users to customize the output video and audio parameters, such as the bit rate, codec, size, channel, etc.



The updated TunesKit DRM Media Converter also adds multiple preset output profiles for popular mobile devices, including Apple iPhone 6S, iPhone 6, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, Samsung Galaxy, HTC One, PS4, Xbox 360, Google Nexus, Sony Xperia, and other Android phones or tablets. Thanks to those convenient ready-made profiles, TunesKit users could now transfer the iTunes M4V videos to any media playing devices for watching more easily.



The other big change of the new DRM Media Converter is the brand new user interface. In order to make it more clean and easy-to-use, TunesKit developers re-designed the interface with simpler layout, larger operation window and neat buttons. Any user can handle the software with ease, even for those who are not skillful to computers. It only takes a few clicks to get rid of DRM completely from a protected iTunes video file.



In addition to those major updates, TunesKit DRM Media Converter for Mac also fixed some minor bugs and optimized the product performance as well. Despite of the new benefits, some long existing great features, like the 30X faster conversion speed, and batch conversion are also retained in the new version. With all these stunning features, TunesKit iTunes DRM M4V Converter for Mac is expected to provide users a better DRM removal experience.



Till now, TunesKit DRM M4V Converter for Mac is fully compatible with the latest Mac OS X EI Capitan 10.11.6, 10.10, 10.9 and 10.8 with the latest iTunes v.12.4 installed. And it will get frequent updates to support every new upcoming release of Mac OS and iTunes version.



According to Andres, the product manager of TunesKit, similar update for TunesKit DRM Media Converter for Windows is under progress now and will be launched very soon.



More about TunesKit DRM M4V Converter for Mac

TunesKit for Mac is one of the best iTunes DRM removal tools in the world specially designed to easily and completely remove FairPlay DRM encryption from purchased and rented iTunes movies, TV shows and music videos by converting the protected MPEG-4, well known as M4V, to unprotected media formats, such as MP4, M4V (non-DRM), MOV, AVI, FLV, SWF, MPG, 3GP, MP3, AAC, M4A, etc. with high quality. By adopting an advanced DRM decrypting technology, this smart iTunes DRM cracker is also able to keep the original AC3 5.1 surround audio, closed captions, and multilingual subtitles as you like. It could be the ultimate iTunes DRM removal solution that empowers you get away from FairPlay DRM lock and ever since get full control over the media items you legally purchased from iTunes store.