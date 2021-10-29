Tuning Up the Immune System

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2021 --With flu season approaching, and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, it's critical for people to stay as healthy as possible. Health care professionals recommend flu vaccine for people over 6 months old, and COVID-19 vaccine for everyone that is eligible, as well as masking, social distancing, and staying home if sick to prevent spread of disease.



Nutritional choices also can help people tune up their immune health, said Sara Browning, registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital.



"While nutrition will not prevent all viral illnesses, focusing on nutrient-rich foods and healthy lifestyle behaviors can support a healthy immune system and will reduce your chance of getting sick," Browning said.



In 2020, there were almost no flu cases in Utah, in large part due to universal masking and fewer in-person gatherings because of pandemic health prevention measures that were in place, infectious disease experts say.



There have been a few confirmed flu cases in Utah, and epidemiologists are concerned that flu could surge this year while COVID continues to circulate, and impact Utah's strained hospital and health systems.



Here are some nutrients that contribute to a healthy immune system, and ways to get them:



Beta Carotene is a contributor to immune cell function, and can be found in foods such as sweet potato, butternut squash and broccoli.



Vitamin D is protective in preventing infection. Vitamin D is found in fatty fish and eggs, and absorbed through the skin by exposure to sunshine.



Probiotics are the good bacteria found in the gut that help regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Probiotics can be found in fermented and cultured foods such as yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha.



"These foods can be found in most grocery stores, and fatty fish such as salmon can be eaten at many restaurants," Browning said. "People also should get outside and enjoy the sunshine to take in vitamin D whenever they can. Being outside can help with immune health and you're your mental health a boost."



