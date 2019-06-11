Borehamwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Knocking the iPhone market on its ear with a new "SUCS" approach to customer service, a first-of-its-kind company has forever changed the game. Enter, Turbado. They're an international Product-as-a-Service company with a "Superior Unexpected Customer Service" model that's gutsy enough to be the middle man with practicality as a selling point. Having created a customer-centric ecosystem where iPhone shoppers can thrive with quite literally everything they can think of for the maintenance, upgrade, or exchange of their new phone, the company is approaching world domination. Noted as the best newcomer in the history of Amazon Germany, the number one mobile phone brand in Poland, the recipient of the highest customer satisfaction award for any online brand in Hungary, and France's favorite marketplace merchant that went from zero to a 10 million turnover in two months, Turbado has come to play. Now shipping between 5,000 and 8,000 mobile phones a day, it turns out giving iPhone lovers exactly what they want is a boon the big Apple left out.



So how does it work? Well, Turbado customers don't buy an iPhone; they buy it as a service. With less payment upfront, low to zero monthly fees, and a policy whereby they can return a phone at any time, it's a "Where have you been all my life?" option. With results, Turbado offers next business day repairs or exchanges, anytime upgrades or returns, and out of warranty repairs. Customers can even return a mobile device when they're finished using it and, if it still holds value, Turbado will refurbish and sell it for the customer and share the profit. Or, Turbado will recycle it to free up landfills.



For more information, visit http://www.turbado.com.



About Turbado

Turbado is an international Product-as-a-Service (PaaS) e-commerce company that provides mobile phones and electronics direct to consumer with convenient services not typically offered by the manufacturer.



