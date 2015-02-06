Turbo Wax Products Announces Partnership with MazdaMovement for the 2015 Season

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Partnering with small businesses who offer outstanding benefits to the consumer, Turbo Wax Products once again links arms with the MazdaMovement. Turbo Wax Products annually adds local companies to their networking partnership who have achieved marketing success in their business category. Sharing a commitment to car enthusiasts, the companies will continue the networking partnership they began in 2011.



Both enjoying their success in the marketplace by providing excellent resources for car care, Turbo Wax products are offered at a discount on the MazdaMovement website. The manufacturer of car detailing supplies developed the Turbo Wax Car Wax with Polycharger product in 2005. Used as a show car wax as well as a wax for cars, trucks and recreational vehicles the company has expanded to include motor sport sales as well.



Juan Ruiz, CEO of Turbo Wax Products said of the ongoing partnership, "It's a benefit to our community when reputable businesses join marketing strategies to bring exceptional products to a wider marketplace. It allows for a greater level of personalized customer service and bolsters our economy. We're more than happy to enjoy an ongoing networking partnership with MazdaMovement."



The MazdaMovement supports a culture of Mazda enthusiasts via an online platform dedicated to car photos, news and social networking. Echoing the excitement, Heath Patterson, CEO and founder of MazdaMovement said, "We are ecstatic to have Turbo Wax Products onboard again for the 2015 season. Both of our companies share the passion of the automobile and that make us perfect networking partners."



About Turbo Wax Products

Turbo Wax Products is the manufacturer of a unique liquid wax comprised of a water-based tri-polymer emulsion. The company developed the liquid wax to deliver the shine of a carnauba-based wax while having the durability of a polymer sealant. In 2014 Turbo Wax Products was selected for the Best of Weston Award in the automobile polish category. The program recognizes local small businesses who have made remarkable contributions to their region's economy.



Contact:

Juan Ruiz

CEO

juan@turbowax.com

888-225-0666



Website:

http://www.turbowax.com



Social Media:

http://www.Facebook.com/TurboWaxProducts

http://www.Instagram.com/TurboWax

http://www.Twitter.com/TurboWax