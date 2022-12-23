Turf Doctor Specializes in Astro Turf in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2022 --Astroturf is widely known for its ability to replicate the feel of a real playing surface. This turf allows for a safe and comfortable practice environment, even during the off-season. The fundamental benefits of having astro turf installed are the ease of upkeep and the diversity that can be incorporated with this turf type.



Unlike other surfaces, astro turf in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach, Florida is unaffected by freezing temperatures, making it a favorable choice for any environment that sees consistent snowfall. Not only do they come in various colors and color blends, but the highly durable surface can be easily removed for storage during the winter months.



One of the most significant advantages of having artificial turf at one's home or business is that it requires minimal maintenance compared to other options, such as natural grass. Additionally, homeowners or business owners can feel confident that the astroturf will not leave unsightly debris behind after their football game, hockey match, or other sporting events.



Turf Doctor is a premier resource for different varieties of artificial turf and astroturf, including all different colors, color blends, styles, and patterns. Their expert turf maintenance team also provides best practices and proven techniques to maintain healthy artificial turf.



Their lawn-cleaning solutions, backed by the disinfecting power of Oxyturf, help ensure homes and businesses have the most effective defense against dangerous microbes such as E. coli, hepatitis A, salmonella, and other harmful bacteria often found in natural lawns.



The maintenance requirements of natural grass are more complicated than ever, and artificial turf makes for easier maintenance for homeowners. At TurfDoctor, their turf specialists consult clients on proper mowing and irrigation schedules for their lawns and when it's time to call in a professional cleaning service. Their turf installation process guarantees to keep clients' yards healthy year-round while saving them time and money on upkeep.



For more information on synthetic grass in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, visit https://www.turfdoctor.com/artificial-turf-installation-maintenance-repairs-boynton-beach-lantana-boca-raton-wellington-palm-beach-gardens-delray-beach/.



Call 888-988-7336 for more details.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor is a leading company that installs artificial turf for clients looking to enhance the look of their lawns. Their experience and expertise make them one of the top artificial turf services in the Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida area.