TurfDoctor Brings Artificial Turf Maintenance in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida

Artificial lawns offer the allure of evergreen beauty without the demanding upkeep of natural grass. Turf Doctor understands the desire to maintain the impeccable appearance of these lawns and is thrilled to offer its artificial turf maintenance in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida.



Artificial Turf maintenance becomes very important as debris and bacteria can build up. Debris like pet hair, rocks, dirt, and weeds is not good for the artificial lawn. If debris builds up, the turf won't properly drain, the bacteria from the pet's urine will settle, and the artificial turf will start to smell. If left untreated, artificial grass bacteria will continue to be pushed into the artificial grass, stick to the blades and infiltrate the infill, backing, and even the base layer. As bacteria continue to grow, it could pose health risks.



The professional team specializes in thorough artificial turf maintenance. With attention to detail and a dedication to quality, they offer services such as brushing, debris removal, and minor repairs. Their maintenance regimen ensures that the artificial lawn remains vibrant and inviting, no matter the season.



The company offers artificial grass cleaning powered by OxyTurf.

Their cleaning services remove all unwanted substances from the synthetic grass with the help of disinfecting OxyTurf, an EPA-regulated product that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. They are dedicated to keeping the turf dirt-free.



Although TurfDoctor's artificial grass is manufactured, the turf does not harm the environment. Plus, they provide OxyTurf maintenance – which is safe for pets, EPA regulated, and kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria.



Regular maintenance is critical to extending the lifespan and performance of artificial lawns. The company's artificial turf maintenance services keep the lawn looking its best and contribute to its durability over time.



The company also offers turf installation in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida.



About Turf Doctor

Turf Doctor is a recognized company offering artificial turf installation, maintenance, and repair. The company brings years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction to every project.