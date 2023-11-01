TurfDoctor Helps Create Safe and Vibrant Play Spaces with Fake Grass Installation in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida, for Daycares and Pre-K Schools

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2023 --Daycare and pre-K school administrators recognize the importance of providing safe and stimulating outdoor spaces for young learners. TurfDoctor understands the significance of these areas in fostering physical activity, creativity, and social interaction and is dedicated to installing exceptional fake grass in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida that elevate the quality of play areas.



Fake grass installations offer numerous advantages for daycare and pre-K school play areas. They create a soft and green surface that is safe for children to play on, resistant to wear and tear, and easy to maintain. TurfDoctor utilizes high-quality artificial turf materials that are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and designed for durability.



Children need a lot of space to grow and play about. They love to run and spend a lot of time outdoors. That is why daycares and pre-K schools tend to have a lot of green space and playgrounds for them to run about and play. However, these play areas also need to be safe for the children. As injuries from falls, tripping, and running about are common among children, daycares and pre-K schools need to be careful of how they maintain the specific areas. Installing fake grass is helpful as it is completely safe for the children and low-maintenance.



Turf Doctor's fake grass installation services for daycares and pre-K schools encompass various options, including custom designs and shock-absorbing underlayments for added safety. An artificial lawn can paint a professional, high-class image of the daycare or Pre-K school and may encourage potential parents to check out their services.



Hygiene is also paramount where children are involved. Parents expect daycares and Pre-K school to maintain a clean, sanitized environment for their children. This expectation extends to the playground and outdoor spaces. At TurfDoctor, they use the best turf-cleaning products in the industry to disinfect and freshen synthetic grass. With the power of OxyTurf, they can remove 99.9% of bacteria from the fake grass and leave behind a clean, safe environment.



Get in touch with them for installing synthetic turf in Fort Pierce and Palm City, Florida for residential areas, putting greens, driveways and privacy fences and more.



