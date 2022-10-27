TurfDoctor Installs Artificial Turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --Artificial turf is used for playing fields, playgrounds, parks, gardens, and golf courses. It is also used as a decorative surface in public areas such as airports or shopping malls. Artificial turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida has become famous for use on residential lawns due to its low maintenance requirements compared with natural grass. The artificial turf installation requires no digging up of existing soil; it can be laid over the top of the existing lawn with minimal disturbance to the surrounding area.



From the foundation up, one can count on a top-notch installation from TurfDoctor. They provide their clients with thick, low-maintenance lawns, ensuring they will enjoy a beautiful lawn for years to come. Over the years, the company installed more than a thousand synthetic turf systems in Florida, and every one was successful. They have developed a special formula for their lawns that promotes lush, healthy growth without the fuss and hassle of weeding or mowing.



One of the biggest advantages of artificial turf is that it looks just like the real thing. It helps reduce water usage and reduces stormwater runoff, but unlike lawns that are green only for part of the year, artificial turf maintains a uniform color and texture all year round. Other benefits include an increase in property values and noise reduction since artificial turf is not only cleaner than other types of lawns but also quieter.



While artificial grass from TurfDoctor is man-made, it has no adverse effect on the environment. They also provide OxyTurf upkeep, which is EPA-approved, non-toxic to dogs, and effective against 99.9% of germs and bacteria.



The TurfDoctor team ensures that their artificial turf is free from contaminants, safe for pets and children, and can withstand extreme weather conditions such as rain and snow. Not only do they provide aesthetically pleasing turf, but also turf that is safe, durable, and long-lasting. They understand that clients may have budget constraints, so they make sure to offer quality turf at affordable prices.



For more information on astro turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida, visit https://www.turfdoctor.com/artificial-turf-installation-maintenance-repairs-boynton-beach-lantana-boca-raton-wellington-palm-beach-gardens-delray-beach/.



Call 888-988-7336 for details.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor is a leading company that installs artificial turf for clients looking to enhance the look of their lawns. Their experience and expertise makes them one of the top artificial turf services in the Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida area.