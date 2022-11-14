TurfDoctor Offers Installation and Maintenance for Synthetic Turf in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 --TurfDoctor is a prominent Florida-based company that provides artificial grass turf installation in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This company comprises experienced turf specialists with the skills and knowledge to ensure seamless artificial grass installations. Their turf installation process guarantees durable, appealing synthetic grass for any lawn.



Installing fake grass on the lawn can benefit any property owner in multiple ways. Firstly, synthetic turf is not damaged by most weather conditions, including harsh sunlight. Secondly, as artificial grass does not have to be mowed regularly, they are a way more convenient option for modern, busy homeowners. Natural grass needs ongoing maintenance, which is time-consuming and can become expensive over time. On the other hand, artificial grass does not require any pesticides or fertilizers and hence helps property owners to save on maintenance expenses. However, this does not mean that artificial class does not need any maintenance at all. In fact, one of the key responsibilities of turf ownership involves maintaining the artificial grass properly so that it stays vibrant and green. Synthetic turf requires periodic brushing, de-weeding, re-sanding, and deep cleansing, especially if children and pets are present. The team of TurfDoctor can perform thorough routine maintenance so that property owners can enjoy their lawns for years to come. Their expert, turf maintenance team provides lawn-cleaning solutions backed by the disinfecting power of OxyTurf. These solutions include repairs, infill services, synthetic turf disinfecting, and odor elimination. TurfDoctor is renowned for offering comprehensive solutions related to synthetic turf in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida, including professional repair services. Their team can smoothly work on landscape leveling projects and revitalize deteriorating artificial turf.



To know more about the services offered by TurfDoctor, give them a call at (888) 988-7336.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor has been providing synthetic grass installation and turf cleaning services to people across Lantana, Boca Raton, and nearby areas in Florida for several years.