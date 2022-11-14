TurfDoctor Offers Synthetic Turf Installation in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 --TurfDoctor has more than a decade of experience providing synthetic turf installation in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. They provide turf installation for both residential and commercial properties. Artificial turf for commercial playgrounds has become a popular choice across Florida. This material offers a range of benefits over other playground surface materials without sacrificing the fresh, attractive appearance of natural grass. Many school faculties and municipalities are nowadays opting to use artificial turf at their playground, as the artificial grass has a cushioned surface that makes it safer for young children. TurfDoctor helps its clients to make the most of their turf investment and enjoy the benefits of artificial turf for years to come.



Artificial turf requires much lesser maintenance efforts than other playground surface materials. However, much like any outdoor surface, it can become contaminated with dirt, debris, rocks, and other materials over time. Such debris may clog the drainage mechanisms in the turf. To prevent this issue, it is smart to schedule regular maintenance appointments with the TurfDoctor team. They use special tools to clear debris and ensure that the turf drainage works properly. The team of TurfDoctor also inspects the turf closely for damage and fixes minor issues during the maintenance appointment itself, maximizing the material's lifespan. All these factors make this company one of the top maintenance service providers for synthetic turf in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida.TurfDoctor uses OxyTurf to eliminate germs, bacteria, and other contaminants from the turf surface. This powerful turf cleaning product can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, leaving the turf orderly, sanitized, and odor-free. This cleaning process is essential for playgrounds, as kids can spread germs quickly in these areas.



Give TurfDoctor a call at (888) 988-7336 to learn more about their services.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor offers synthetic turf installation and maintenance services to people across Lantana, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and many nearby areas.