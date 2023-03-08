TurfDoctor Specializes in Artificial Turf Cleaning in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2023 --It is crucial to schedule regular cleanings and maintenance to keep the artificial turf looking its best. With regular cleaning and maintenance, artificial turf can last for years and provide a great-looking outdoor space. By utilizing professional services that specialize in cleaning and maintaining synthetic grass, homeowners can extend the life of their turf and keep it looking its best. Artificial turf cleaning in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida can save homeowners from having to replace their turf in a short amount of time.



TurfDoctor is one of the best companies in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, Florida, that cleans and takes care of artificial turf. OxyTurf, Synthetic Turf Cleaner, is a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly cleaning solution for synthetic grass. As a premier artificial grass cleaning service, TurfDoctor offers various services, including removing dirt, debris, and pet waste; sanitization; stain removal; deodorization; and weed control.



Their EPA-approved cleaners and disinfectants are made to clean and sanitize artificial grass without harsh chemicals. Tested and approved by the EPA, OxyTurf kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It can also fight against COVID and provide an extra layer of protection. With a patented "stabilized" hydrogen peroxide-based solution, OxyTurf provides a safe and effective way to clean artificial grass. It has a 2-year shelf life, meaning it can be used multiple times before needing to be replaced.



OxyTurf can help ensure athletes of all levels can play in a safe and healthy environment. The solution has been tested and shown to kill bacteria, mold, and other harmful substances. It keeps mildew and odors under control, reducing the chance of players and spectators getting sick. OxyTurf's main ingredient is hydrogen peroxide, which has antimicrobial properties that have been shown to kill 99.999% of germs immediately.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor offers synthetic turf installation and maintenance services to people across Lantana, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and many nearby areas.