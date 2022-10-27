TurfDoctor Specializes in Astro Turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida

Lantana, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --Astro turf is an artificial material designed to replicate natural grass. Today, many homeowners and property managers prefer to use astro turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida because of its benefits. The demand for astro turf is increasing because of its durability, low maintenance cost, and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions.



TurfDoctor is a leading artificial grass installer in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida. Their experience and expertise enable them to create realistic-looking custom landscapes for residential and commercial properties in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. They use synthetic grass to create these landscapes.



Artificial turf maintenance becomes extremely important as synthetic turf becomes rough and dirty with time. At TurfDoctor, the experts know the issues related to artificial turf maintenance and have experience dealing with them. They use products that are environmentally safe and affordable for their clients. They offer unique solutions to meet the needs of clients.



At TurfDoctor, their team is well-versed in ensuring that the turf is the right solution for the yard, putting green playgrounds, and other applications. They have worked on various kinds of surfaces with different levels of wear, including golf courses, residential lawns, schools, parks, and athletic fields.



On a playground or in the backyard, TurfDoctor's artificial grass looks just like the real thing, provides years of use, and requires very little maintenance. With 7+ years of experience, they are the one-stop source for all your artificial grass needs. Their work ethics are better than the rest, and their wide selection of turf styles will meet one's every need.



To prevent bacteria and virus growth on the turf, they use a state-of-the-art, anti-microbial infill that has proven to be 100% effective and will not wash away during any weather. They pay special attention to the concerns of pet owners who have allergies and even offer pet-safe grass to meet their needs. Additionally, they employ the most advanced irrigation systems to ensure that the turf stays green and healthy regardless of the weather conditions.



For more information on artificial turf in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida, visit https://www.turfdoctor.com/artificial-turf-installation-maintenance-repairs-boynton-beach-lantana-boca-raton-wellington-palm-beach-gardens-delray-beach/.



Call 888-988-7336 for details.



About TurfDoctor

TurfDoctor is a leading company that installs artificial turf for clients looking to enhance the look of their lawns. Their experience and expertise make them one of the top artificial turf services in the Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida.