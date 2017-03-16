Turhost.com Partners with SmarterTools

Izmit, Kocaeli -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Turhost.com, a Web hosting provide, is pleased to announce a partnership with SmarterTools Inc, an information technology management software provider.



Under the terms of the partnership, Turhost.com will provide a bundle of SmarterTools software to customers at no additional cost with the purchase of SSD Email Server Product.



Valued at $800 (U.S. dollars), the software bundle includes the latest versions of the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software.



"As Turhost.com we have been using smartertools product without any problems for several years. Now we extend this great product to our client as dedicated email product." D. Yenice



About SmarterTools

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 100 countries.



Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: www.smartertools.com.



About Turhost.com

Turhost.com founded in 2004. Since its foundation, company have been dedicated delivering high-speed, enterprise-level web solutions to its users. Turhost.com is knows as high-speed, fastest page loading web hosting provider among Turkish web users. Besides shared hosting, Turhost.com provides high speed cloud and dedicated server products with extra ordinary low prices per cpu and ram usages. Besides managed and unmanaged services Turhost.com provides additional services like enterprise and isp level e-mail solutions.