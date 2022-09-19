Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 --People have been using Turmeric for its health benefits for centuries.



"The medicinal properties of Turmeric come from its key ingredient -- Curcumin," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "For thousands of years, there has been anecdotal evidence of the power of Turmeric and Curcumin but now we have research that backs up those claims.



Examine.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin;



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May reduce LDL cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure, which may lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression



"As you can see, Curcumin may help people who are suffering from various ailments," Lepine said. "We specifically developed our high-dose CurcuMAXX C+ health supplement to ease the symptoms of joint pain and arthritis."



"However, our customers also can get side health benefits from our health supplement because Curcumin is a powerful ancient Indian spice, " he added. "Healthline.com cites studies that Curcumin may delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases."



Lepine mentioned the importance of antioxidants, which can minimize and reverse the damage caused by free radicals.



"Free radicals can damage cells in your body," Lepine said. "Free radicals can harm your body, such as causing various illnesses and premature aging."



CurcuMAXX France is also a brand that aligns with the values of many consumers.



"More consumers are looking for companies that they can trust. They are looking for products that follow their values and ethics," Lepine said. "CurcuMAXX France not only helps people live more pain-free lives, but we also follow sustainable principles because we want to make the world healthier and better."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"Protecting people and our world are an important part of our values," Lepine said.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with CurcuMAXX C+. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.



To purchase, please visit Walmart.com.