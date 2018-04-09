Turn Spills Into a Thing of the Past with the ULid, a One Size Fits Most Cup Lid

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --ULid, the revolutionary new cup lid that will cover just about any size cup to prevent spills, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Everyone has experienced that moment of dread when a cup tips over and liquid starts flowing everywhere. Whether on clothes, expensive tech gadgets, or even on skin; spills have always been an inevitable part of drinking out of cups. For the inventor of ULid, it was a tragic accident that led him to creating the product and finally saying enough to spills once and for all.



"When my oldest daughter was one she pulled up on the coffee table and pulled down a cup of hot coffee on both of her hands and got second degree burns," says founder Stephen Jones on the inspiration behind the project. "We spent two nights and three days in the pediatric burn unit and it was torture. From that tragedy, I developed the ULid to make sure it wouldn't happen to someone else, child or adult."



The ULid is a one size fits most lid that can seal everything from a favorite insulated coffee mug to a disposable fast-food cup or a kids cup. It is made with BPA free, FDA approved dishwasher safe plastic. It will protect from daily inconvenient spills that can cause loss of money, damage to property and potentially harmful burns.



Finally, people can throw away drawers full of cups and mismatched lids without a home thanks to this all-in-one solution that fits just about every type of cup out there. It's patent-pending, smart design means less clutter and less worrying about potential spills around children, pets and more. With a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the company is prepared to complete tooling and ramp up final production.



"Initially the project started out to stop people from getting burns from hot coffee spills. After developing the product we realized that we could stop most everyday spills from ever happening," adds Jones. "Stopping burns, inconvenient spills and property damage that occurs in everyday life."



The ULid is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2EgZplR.



ULid is dedicated to helping stop burns, property loss and the inconvenience of spills that effect our everyday life. Born out of a tragedy and developed thought passion, the ULid is the only product in the world that can seal multiple size cups with one size lid. Invented and develop by Stephen Jones, who gave up the corporate life to follow his dream while balancing his roll as a husband and stay-at-home dad of three girls.



