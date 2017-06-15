Turn the Shower Into a Spa -- ShowerLite

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --ClearMirror, the leading manufacturer of luxury fog-free mirrors is proud to announce ShowerLite luxury bath shaving mirrors.



The ShowerLite is a flush mounted, LED backlit, fog-free mirror that helps homeowners and hotel guests to perform daily tasks like shaving and facial applications in the warmth of the shower. A blend of convenience and high-tech luxury, the ShowerLite is an adaptation of the popular Shower ClearMirror, an innovative fog-free in-shower mirror. The ultra-thin light source and heater allows the mirror to install flush with the tile or solid surround, opening up countless design possibilities. ShowerLite features patented technology with side-lit LED light panels and a specially designed heating pad that easily connects to a low-voltage system or a switched outlet. The 12"x 12" ShowerLite retails for $745 when purchased directly from the ClearMirror website.



The ShowerLite is built in America and ships fully assembled. ShowerLite is available at leading bath and plumbing showrooms across the country and online at www.ClearMirror.com.



Specified by architects, designers, builders and remodelers, Shower ClearMirror is easy to install and maintain and provides a lifetime of function and beauty.



ClearMirror Offering



Shower ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24".

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: "Body Shave" model: 20" x 36"



Shower Lite



- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- LEDs serve as task and ambient lighting



Big Sexy



- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



Original ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 14" x 14", 20" x 20", 20" x 30".

- Heater that permanently adheres to the back of any vanity mirror.

- Controlled with the overhead vanity lights



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Woodbury, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the new Big Sexy, are available http://www.clearmirror.com or call 877-242-5327.