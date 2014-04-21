Turnberry Towers Las Vegas Listed for Sale

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, and Ilona Nowak, each a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in the Las Vegas condo market, have listed a remarkable Turnberry Towers condo residence with astounding views.



“The winter season of 2013 and early 2014 saw buying activity for these kinds of condos slow down”, said Flitton. “We feel that this was related to both the harsh winter in many American cities, and the perceived instability in the political/economic climate - capital for cash buyers became a little scared. But, with Spring in full bloom, we are now seeing the cash buyers for Las Vegas condos coming out of the woodwork.”



Turnberry Towers is one of the most sought after and major condo buildings in the Las Vegas condo market. It offers an array of popular amenities including a resort-like pool complex, tennis courts, mini-golf putting green, dog park, guard gate, security, 24-hour concierge service, fitness center, valet parking and much more.



Said Flitton, “we have a terrific 1-bedroom condo listed in East Tower at $289,000 - we think this represents remarkable value for Turnberry Towers. The buyer receives a lot of value for their money at Turnberry.”



About Rob Flitton

A highly successful Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, and a negotiation and internet marketing specialist with over 30 years of experience and is responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.



About Ilona Nowak

An astonishingly talented REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas with an impeccable ability to work with clients.