Turning Tennis Into a Tool for the Growth and Happiness of Our Children

Oslo, Norway -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2015 --The result of a particular sport either comes out on one of two ends, either someone wins or someone loses. Most athletes, coaches and even the fans come to associate their sport simply through the lens of either achieving victory or being dealt a defeat, but sports is so much more than those two polarizing ends.



While victory and defeat are indeed part and parcel of every competition, it hardly sums up why most people take part in sports. At its core, it is a game that is as enjoyable as it is competitive, playing with friends and close ones often is more fun than anything else. As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.



One organization that looks to turn the sport of tennis into something far more than a sport, is "Srndpty", their main goal is to afford children the happiness and healthy lifestyle through the use of tennis, and their aim is to become the leading competence center world wide concerning tennis activities for children under the age of 13.



As anyone would have guessed, Srndpty the name of the organization is actually a short term for the word Serendipity, without the vowels. The organization believes in a few daring principles, one of them is that a child's first 10 years are the most crucial for introducing the importance of physical activity, and furthermore the element of "play" is absent from the introduction of most sports. The result is that children burn out due to the emphasis on competition even before playing is introduced.



The organization looks to change that by allowing an environment of innovations and failure, not every new effort will be successful but there is no way of knowing unless you try. The second principle is encouraging playing before learning, because learning is a result of playing itself. If you understand that then you will most certainly have understood the inspiration behind the organization's name.



Srndpty: A tennis initiative for kids and clubs



Srndpty has been offering their programs for kids, parents, clubs and federations looking to make playing an important part of progression of talent in tennis. With over 40 years of experience specialized in children's tennis, Srndpty looks to make stars as well as good sportsman not infatuated with notion of just winning, but the importance of a well-played game.