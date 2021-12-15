Tutelare Announces Successful Product Demonstrations of Its Wearable Weapon Detection Technology

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2021 --The Tutelare Corporation ("Tutelare" or the "Company", developers of a wide range of wearable/mobile and fixed weapons detections (WFWD) technologies to improve detection of potential threats outside, at access/entry control points and inside potential threat target locations has successfully completed prototype tests for its wearable detection product with detection of a gun up to 8 meters (26 feet) and a knife up to 6 meters (20 feet).



"Our goal is to be able to detect concealed weapons as far away as 50 meters (164 feet) or more," said Rod Reum, Executive Chairman of Tutelare. "Deciphering unauthorized firearms have been a challenge for public venues such as malls and public transportation hubs. The wearable WFWDs provide mobile threat detection perfect for bodyguards, security guards, and law enforcement. Our portable technology is a valuable tool to keep their residents or patrons safe in their cities or venues," he added.



About The Tutelare Corporation

The Tutelare Corporation develops a wide range of wearable/mobile and fixed weapons detections (WFWD) technologies to improve detection of potential threats outside, at access/entry control points and inside potential threat target locations. For further information, visit the Company's website at www.tutelarecorp.com.



