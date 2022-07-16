Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. Offers LED Lighting in Dallas and Grand Prairie, Texas

Mansfield, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --Tutor Electrical Service, Inc., established in 1993, has emerged as the most trusted source from which one can hire a licensed electrician in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. These electricians can work on projects of all sizes and types, from minor electrical repairs to extensive installations.



LED is considered among the most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technologies by the Department of Energy. LED lighting has many advantages for a commercial or industrial facility. Firstly, LED lights use about 50% less electricity than traditional lighting options, substantially reducing energy costs. Secondly, quality LED bulbs with a 50,000-hour rating can last over 16 years even if used for 8 hours daily. LED lights are also free of toxic chemicals and tend to resist vibration and shock. Their durability makes them ideal for exposure to wind and rain.



People exploring options for LED lighting in Dallas and Grand Prairie, TX and want to install them at their business or industrial facility should consider getting in touch with Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. The lighting technicians of this company work with their clients to retrofit their existing light fixtures for LED use. These technicians can upgrade the fixtures with LED lighting replacements in a few instances where existing fixtures cannot be retrofitted.



Tutor Electrical Service, Inc also offers LED lighting solutions for residential buildings. Exterior LED lighting upgrades can provide increased security and ambiance to a house while providing energy savings over traditional incandescent lighting. Moreover, swapping out old lights and installing new fixtures is a budget-friendly way to update and personalize a residential space without investing in costly, major renovations.



