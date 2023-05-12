Tutor Electrical Service, Inc Offers Whole House Surge Protection in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Mansfield, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2023 --Tutor Electrical Service, Inc is pleased to announce its comprehensive range of residential electrical services, including whole house surge protection, electrical generators, and ceiling fan installation in Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Burleson, Grand Prairie, Arlington, TX, and surrounding areas.



Frequent power surges can cause damage to expensive electronics and appliances in the home. Whole house surge protection in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas can prevent such damage, keeping home and family safe.



When experiencing electrical issues, it is essential to seek the help of a licensed residential electrician immediately to diagnose and repair any problems. The team of licensed electricians provides efficient and effective electrical repairs for homes in the DFW metroplex area, from troubleshooting and repairs to upgrades and remodels.



Signs that it's time to call a licensed electrician include flickering lights when using multiple appliances, the smell of ozone or burning in the house, hot wall outlets, buzzing sounds in breaker panels or walls, frequent circuit breaker trips, and sparks from fuse boxes, outlets, or panels.



Their residential services include breaker panel upgrades, generator and ATS installation, whole house surge suppression, energy-saving LED lighting upgrades, electric vehicle charging circuits, wiring for new switches and receptacles, circuit breaker replacement, pool, spa, and hot tub installation, complete service upgrades, code compliance and inspection repairs, GFCI outlets, smoke detectors, and recessed LED lighting.



They have provided practical, affordable, and quality electrical services to Mansfield, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Midlothian, and Arlington, TX, residents, businesses, and communities in the surrounding areas since 1993.



They take great pride in their commitment to providing exceptional service to their clients. They understand the importance of having a safe and reliable electrical system, whether clients are a homeowner or business owners. That's why they offer a wide range of electrical services, including installations, repairs, and upgrades, all at affordable prices.



For more information on licensed electricians in Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas, visit https://www.tutorelectric.com/.



Call 817-516-0064 for details.



About Tutor Electrical Service, Inc.

Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. is an electrical company. They cater to personal, industrial, and commercial clients across the regions of Mansfield, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, and Arlington in the state of Texas.