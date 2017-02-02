Tweeds Fine Furnishings Moose Is Loose Fest in 17th Year "Comes Home"

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2017 --The dates have been announced for the 17th annual Moose Is Loose campaign – February 11-26, 2017 in Woodland Park, Colorado.



The campaign, started by TWEEDS Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. "We launch the campaign each year with many local businesses participating, and it has always been successful," said one of the organizers.



Traditionally February is the slowest time of the year for local businesses, according to local economic development officials.



"Discounts and specials are key to this campaign," said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. "The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2017 FEST."



Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing assistance. "We conduct sessions with business owners to help individual participants determine a sales strategy tailored to their specific needs."



This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a "Coming Home" format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support. "Meandering America has been great for the Moose," Perini said. "However, nothing is more important than Friends, Family and Friends and he can't wait to see them again."



Moose sightings have become a local favorite pastime and this year many will wait with anticipation for our newest Fest experience –"Moose Sighting (Selfie) Safari". Photos with the Moose or Moose-related items that are uploaded on the Moose Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a great prize.



For Family, Friends and Fans, below is the Saturday schedule for 2017.



Welcome Home, Moose!



The Moose is Coming Home. See His Grand Entrance!



WHEN: Saturday, February 11th, 9:30am



WHERE: TWEEDS Fine Furnishings Meet in the parking lot at 240 E US Highway 24 in Woodland Park



WHY: Save up to 75% Off at TWEEDS! Sweet Treats, Deals & Giveaways and then shop throughout Woodland Park for more offers, specials and drawings.



Get your first Moose Pass Sticker Plus pick up instructions to begin the Moose Sighting (Selfie) Safari!



HOW: Join the excitement by arriving early for festivities.



Showcasing 'Made in the USA'. Furnishings. Gifts. Décor. Local Manufacturers and Artisans.



WHEN: Saturday, February 18th, 10am - 4pm



WHERE: TWEEDS Fine Furnishings 240 E US Highway 24, Woodland Park



WHY: Incredible Savings, Unique Specials, Offers & More. Show your Patriotism: Buy USA first!



Show your Love: Post Moose Sighting Selfies!*



HOW: Visit Tweeds to see All-American displays and venture around town to find The Moose.



For a schedule of events go to http://www.MooseIsLooseFest.com *Post Selfies at http://www.Facebook.com/TweedsMoose



Moose Sighting (Selfie) Safari. How many Moose can you find?!



WHEN: Saturday, February 25th, begins at 10am

WHERE: Downtown, Woodland Park. Check-in at Tweeds for instructions.

WHY: Moose sighting excitement, contests and giveaways, plus a chance to win Moose Bucks to spend at Tweeds. Get a collectible button when you check-in!

AND: Wear your Moose apparel for 'likes' from other Moose fans, friends, and family.

HOW: Take selfies with a moose* and post as you stop and shop at local businesses.



*The Moose Mascot, moose themed merchandise, displays, art, and more



The Moose is Loose Fest integrates many activities and highlights of our town, bringing delight to those who participate. Adventurers are excited to explore the community through the Moose Tracks Pass, eager to drop off their entries for a chance to win the $500 shopping spree.



Kids enjoy the coloring and essay contests, bringing our youngest community members into the festivities.



All details can be found in the beautifully designed Fest Event Guide being distributed to more than 10,000 people and available for pick up at TWEEDS (240 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863) and local participating businesses.



Businesses participating in 2017:



Alpine Firearms

Aspen Groove Creations

Brenda's Boutique

CPC Media

Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar

Charis Bible College

Cottages to Castles

Edgewood Inn

The Cowhand

Foxworth – Galbraith

Friends of Mueller State Park

Gold Hill Wine and Liquor

Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce

Hot Heads Studios

Kitchen Connection

Parvati Salon

Peggy's Photo Booth

The Picket Fence

Pikes Peak Polaris

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

PPRH Foundation Gift Shop

Shining Mountain Golf Course

Snippets and Scraps Floral & Design

Starbucks

Studio West Aveda

Swiss Chalet

S.Y.S. Auction and Sales

Tweeds Fine Furnishings

Tweeds Holiday Home Tour

The UPS Store

Ute Pass Brewing Co

Ute Pass Symphony Guild

The Warehouse of Woodland Park

Williams Log Cabin Furniture

Winter Farmers Market

Woodland Country Lodge

Woodland Designs

Woodland Hardware & Home

Woodland Park Pawn & Loan

Your Neighborhood Realty



Sponsors for 2017:

Park State Bank & Trust

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital



A special Facebook page has been set up to track the Moose during the campaign.

View at: http://www.facebook.com/TweedsMoose



Moose is Loose Coming Home website for details, disclaimers and selfie safari instructions: http://www.mooseisloosefest.com



For more information, please contact: Mike Perini at 719-651-5943.