For over a decade, “THE MOOSE IS LOOSE” campaign has been a very successful TWEEDS Fine Furnishings annual tradition in Woodland Park, Colorado, a wonderful small town with views of Pikes Peak. This year the event goes to a new level – a community wide “Celebration!”
Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2015 --The dates have been announced for the 15th annual Moose Is Loose campaign – February 7-22, 2015 in Woodland Park, Colorado.
The campaign, started by TWEEDS Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. "We launched the campaign with great participation and concluded with a successful outcome," said one of the organizers.
Traditionally February is the slowest for local businesses, according to local economic development officials.
"Discounts and specials are key to this campaign," said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. "The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2015 Fest."
Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing promotional assistance. "We are holding two "Moose Boot Camps" to help individual business participants determine a sales strategy."
This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a "CELEBRATION" format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support.
Based on feedback from 2014 participants, the FEST is again built around two existing holidays (Valentine's Day and President's Day).
The campaign will have a beginning, middle and end with layers of activities/promotions for nearly three weeks. Promotional materials showcase this unique aspect. "The idea was to keep people coming back to our community throughout the sales campaign," said Perini.
Concepts for 2015: The Chocolate Moose, The Romantic Moose, The Adventuresome Moose. Discounts, specials and activities have been aligned for visitors along these themes. All details can be found in the beautifully designed Fest Event Guide being distributed to nearly 10,000 people and available for pick up at TWEEDS (240 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863) and local participating businesses.
A "Moose Pass," is included in the event guide to encourage consumers to go to businesses and to participate throughout the campaign. "A drawing for those who fill up their Moose Pass is planned," said Perini.
About The Moose Is Loose
The Moose Is Loose is quickly becoming one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the community. As a result the City of Woodland Park and The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, have authorized the use of their logos in promotional materials.
In addition, Park State Bank & Trust is providing a sponsorship to help promote the campaign.
Businesses are receiving:
- Mentions of the "FEST" in print, broadcast, social media and direct mail
- A business "Window Decal," merchandise tags and buttons
- Specials/discounts listed in the event guide
- Business listing on Facebook
- Opportunity for costumed Moose Mascot to visit
- Coloring Contest sheet
- Creative Writing Contest sheet
Businesses participating in 2015:
AJ's Pizzeria
Bella Spirit Design
The Bier Run & Ride at Bierwerks
Brenda's Boutique and Consignments
Caring With Crafts Ministry
Carmen
CR Chambers Studios
Cottages to Castles Cleaning
Country Lodge Pub
Dana's Dance Studio
Donut Mill
Edgewood Inn
Foxworth-Galbraith
The Historic Ute Inn
Joanie's Deli
Kitchen & Homebrew
My Sweet Escape Bakery
Park State Bank & Trust
The Picket Fence
Robin Pasley Designs
Shining Mountain Golf Course
Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design
Swiss Chalet Restaurant
TWEEDS Fine Furnishings
The UPS Store
Ute Pass Brewing Company
Vintage Vines & The Staircase Gallery
Williams Log Cabin Furniture
Woodland Park Farmers Market
A special Facebook page has been set up to track the Moose during the campaign.
View at: http://www.facebook.com/TweedsMoose
For more information please contact: Mike Perini at 719-651-5943 or Melinda Truscelli at 719-641-0791.