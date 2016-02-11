Tweeds Moose Is Loose Fest Now in 16th Year

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --The dates have been announced for the 16th annual Moose Is Loose campaign – February 13-29, 2016 in Woodland Park, Colorado.



The campaign, started by TWEEDS Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. "We launched the campaign with great participation and concluded with a successful outcome," said one of the organizers.



Traditionally February is the slowest for local businesses, according to local economic development officials.



"Discounts and specials are key to this campaign," said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. "The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2016 FEST."



Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing assistance. "We held a "Moose boot camp" with city, community and business development experts to help individual participants determine a sales strategy."



This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a "On The Campaign Trail" format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support. "As our nation faces national balloting for President and other candidates, we thought it would be ideal to put the Moose on the campaign trail," Perini said. "He is not affiliated with any party; he is the party."



Moose sightings have become a local favorite past time and this year, many will wait with anticipation for our newest Fest experience –"Weekend Rallies". Each weekend during the Fest, we will gather at a Rally location and provide excitement for all who join The Moose on his Campaign Trail.



Moose is Loose Fest - Kick Off Rally!

- Saturday February 13th, 9:30 am at Tweeds Fine Furnishings. See the Moose make his grand entrance!

- The Moose will surely win your votes (or buy your votes with Moose Bucks and Gold Hill coins)

- Moose bags filled with goodies (limited quantity)

- Sweet treats available inside Tweeds

- Photos taken with The Moose, in his very own Photo Voting Booth!

- Join us in celebration of the City's 125th Anniversary at the community bon fire at Woodland Station, behind Bergstrom Park at 5:00pm



Gold Stash Rally - THE TRAIL OF GOLD to Participating Gold Hill Businesses

- Saturday February 20th, 10 am at Gold Hill Square North (in front of Gold Hill Theatres)

- He will arrive with his entourage of Moosekeeters, a huge crowd pleaser!

- The Moose will hand out gifts and then send everyone on a Moose Hunt for Gold coins hidden in the Hills!

- The Gold Hill coins are redeemable at Gold Hill Movie Theatre (with ticket purchase) and will be good at concessions for a multi combo pack ($7.00 value)



The Finale Rally Takes Center Stage!

- Saturday February 27th, 11 am at the Ute Pass Cultural Center

- You are invited to join in as City Diplomats' read the Moose is Loose Proclamation and then let the festivities commence!

- We will celebrate the City's 125th Anniversary with "A Toast to The Town!" Commemorative toasting glasses to enjoy complimentary sparkling bubbly and the Moose will provide sweet treats for everyone. You will find the Moose sipping bubbly and indulging on delicious treats as he listens to stories of days gone by, performed by the Ute Pass Historical Society.

- Stroll down memory lane at History Park and let the days of yesterday sweep you away as a personal guide escorts you down Main Street, sharing stories and telling tales of our town.



The Moose is Loose Fest integrates many activities and highlights of our town, bringing delight to those who participate. Adventurers are excited to explore the community through the Moose Tracks Pass, eager to drop off their entries for a chance to win the $500 shopping spree.



Kids enjoy the coloring and essay contests, bringing our youngest community members into the festivities.



All details can be found in the beautifully designed Fest Event Guide being distributed more than 10,000 people and available for pick up at TWEEDS (240 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863) and local participating businesses.



Businesses participating in 2016:



Above Treeline Construction

Sponsors for 2016:



City of Woodland Park

A special Facebook page has been set up to track the Moose during the campaign. View at: http://www.facebook.com/TweedsMoose.



Also a new website has been developed for rules and details. http://www.mooseisloosefest.com



For more information please contact: Mike Perini at 719.651.5943.