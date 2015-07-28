Twelve Oaks Roofing Launch 24/7 Emergency Response Roofing Service

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --Michigan-based Twelve Oaks Roofing understand that damage to a roof can happen anytime of the day or night, and that is why they are offering commercial and residential customers a 24/7 Emergency Response Roofing Service.



When damage occurs to a roof, it is important to have it fixed straight way. Whether the damage is a leaky roof or something more serious, by tackling the situation straight away it can help avoid further damage. With the 24/7 emergency response roofing service that damage can be investigated straight away and dealt with to avoid an excessive roofing repair bill.



The emergency service can cover:



Rafter and Beam Repairs

-Rubber Roofs

-Shingle Roofs

-Vinyl Siding

-Flat roofs

-Gutter Systems / Skylights

-Sister Joists

-Slate Repairs and Restorations

-Barge Board and Fascia Repairs

-Sheet Metal Work

-Wood and Metal Cornice Repairs

-Gutters, Leaks, etc...



A spokesman for Twelve Oaks Roofing said: "When damage occurs to a roof it's important to have it inspected straight away. With our emergency roofing service, we can tackle any problem day or night."



Twelve Oaks Roofing (http://www.twelveoaksroofing.com/roofing-in-west-bloomfield-michigan) has become one of the most recommended roofing companies in West Bloomfield, Michigan. They have gained a reputation for offering quality and affordable roofing solutions for commercial and residential customers.



As well as providing an emergency roofing service, the West Bloomfield, Michigan roofing company also provides a free inspection service. This service allows residential and commercial customers to have their roof checked for any damage that may have been caused. By locating a minor roofing problem before it escalates, it can help avoid expensive roofing repair bills or the cost of having the roof replaced. This service is especially useful during the winter months or after a storm.



